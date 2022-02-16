PKL 2021-22: Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 playoffs and final date announced

After successfully conducting matches on a daily basis and completion of more than 100+ matches, PKL 8 is well on its way to a successful completion of the league. This marks the first indoor & contact sports league in the country successfully conducting the league.

It has been a rollercoaster of a race to qualification for the playoffs amongst the teams. The competitiveness of the league has hit new highs this year, with the race to the playoff positions set to go down to the wire right up to the final day of the league stage. The top 6 teams will then battle it out for the coveted PKL trophy.

The playoffs are scheduled to be held on 21st February and on 23rd February. The grand finale of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 8 is scheduled to be held on 25th February, 2022.

The scene is set for an enthralling playoffs & finals of PKL season 8. This landmark season, conducted in a new innovative single venue format, has set new standards of competitive quality within the sport, as well as for engagement with the millions of kabaddi fans tuning in everyday to watch VIVO Pro Kabaddi.

Speaking about the final run of fixtures being released, Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, vivo Pro Kabaddi League said, "We have been able to conduct the league day-on-day with no break - this is a huge achievement and milestone, not just for kabaddi, but for the resumption of all indoor & contact sports.

"PKL S8 has also seen tough competition amongst teams with the race to the playoffs set do go down to the final day of the league stage. I would like to wish the best of luck to all the teams as they fight for their spot at the top of the points table and secure their chance of winning the season."

PKL Schedule: Playoffs & Final

Feb 21 (Monday): Matches start 7:30pm onwards

Match 1: Eliminator 1 - League Rank 3 vs League Rank 6

Match 2:Eliminator 2 - League Rank 4 vs League Rank 5

Feb 23 (Wednesday): Matches start 7:30pm onwards

Match 1: Semifinal 1 - League Rank 1 vs Winner Eliminator 1

Match 2: Semifinal 2 - League Rank 2 vs Winner Eliminator 2

Feb 25th (Friday): Match starts at 8:30pm IST

Final: Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2

Source: PKL Media