PKL 2025: Ashu Malik Stars as Dabang Delhi Edge Bengaluru Bulls in a Thriller- 6 Talking Points By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 23:45 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025: A dominant Dabang Delhi K.C. registered a 41-34 victory over Bengaluru Bulls at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Tuesday. While Delhi looked in firm control for most of the contest, the Bulls' late surge ensured a tense finish.

The clash was defined by a handful of game-changing moments that shaped the outcome. Here's a look at the 6 talking points/highlights of the game that defined the close-shave match.

Ashu Malik's Super Raid Shifts Early Momentum

Delhi's star raider Ashu Malik set the tone in the opening exchanges. His brilliant Super Raid, dismissing Yogesh, Aashish Malik, and Ankush Rathee in one sweep, tilted the contest heavily in Delhi's favour. It not only gave them a cushion but also rattled the Bulls' defence early on.

Surjeet Singh's Tackle Inflicts First All-Out

The Bulls' hopes of recovery were dented when Surjeet Singh executed a decisive tackle on Alireza Mirzaian, leading to the first All-Out of the match. By the 10-minute mark, Delhi had stormed ahead 13-5, leaving Bengaluru chasing shadows.

Dabang Delhi Dominate First Half With 10-Point Lead

By halftime, Delhi had built a commanding 21-11 advantage. Ashu completed his Super 10 before the break, while Neeraj Narwal chipped in with timely raids. Alireza offered some resistance, but Delhi's defence, marshalled by Fazel Atrachali and Surjeet, remained rock solid.

Second All-Out Extends Delhi's Command

The third quarter belonged entirely to Delhi. Another decisive tackle by Surjeet on Alireza inflicted a second All-Out, stretching their lead to 34-17. With Naveen and Neeraj supporting Ashu in raids, Delhi looked unstoppable.

Bulls' Late Fightback Sparks Drama

Despite trailing by 17 points, Bengaluru refused to surrender. A Super Tackle by Akash Shinde on Ashu Malik and a sharp raid from Ganesha Hanamantagol brought the Bulls back within striking distance. A late All-Out reduced the deficit to single digits, setting up a dramatic finish.

Neeraj Narwal's Raid Seals Delhi's Victory

Just when the Bulls sensed an improbable comeback, Neeraj Narwal delivered a crucial raid, dismissing Sanjay and Manish to steady Delhi's nerves. Though Jitender Yadav produced a Super Tackle on Ashu in the final moments, it was too little, too late. Delhi walked away with a 41-34 win, powered by Ashu's 15 points and a disciplined defensive unit.