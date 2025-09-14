PKL 2025: Aslam Inamdar fights tears with pride after Mother, Sister take First Flight for Jaipur Visit By Sauradeep Ash Published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 12:00 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Aslam Inamdar, the Kabaddi star of Puneri Paltan, led his team to another win in the PKL 2025 as they beat Telugu Titans on Saturday (September 13).

At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, Pune beat the Titans 39-33 to continue their ascendance in the season.

Inamdar received 7 points in the match and helped his team win, but the evening was special for him. The win was a big boost, but Aslam's mother and sister were present at the stands, watching him for the first time outside Maharashtra.

The 25-year-old had a humble beginning, but his sheer talent and dedication have propelled him to greater heights. Aslam, the youngest of five siblings, endured severe financial struggles. He helped his mother wash tea glasses at a stall and worked in hotels and on farms to ensure his family never went hungry.

After all the sacrifices, as Aslam finally has found his feet and changed the fortunes of his family, the player was emotional about it. Speaking after the match, the Puneri Paltan star was filled with happiness, yet his heart brimmed with emotion as his mother and sister boarded a flight together for the very first time

"My family came today. I had a dream. I have been playing PKL for so many years, that my mother would travel on a flight, along with my family. Most people know my life story, so it was a dream for me. I wanted them to travel by flight like me and make them feel happy because of me," a shaking Aslam recounted.

"My family never saw this (travel by flight). My sister worked hard, and this is the first time my mother came (to see a match outside Maharashtra). I feel very proud today. My brother came before but this is the first for my mother. I can't express my happiness, but I feel great because my family is happy for me, and I could do something for them," Aslam concluded, with a face trying to smile, holding an ocean of emotions behind it.

Pro Kabaddi League has transformed many lives and families, and Aslam Inamdar's trajectory epitomizes that. For Aslam Inamdar, it's all about reaching loftier heights as he embarks the journey in PKL season 12. Hopefully, the Paltan will find an off day for their skipper, so he can visit the Hawa Mahal, Jal Mahal and other iconic destinations of the Pink City with his family.