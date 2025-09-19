Sourav Ganguly to Kiran More - Who are the Frontrunners to become next BCCI President?

PKL 2025: Aslam Inamdar heaps praises on Stuwart after Maharashtra Derby win By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 14:56 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Puneri Paltan put up a defensive masterclass to cruise past U Mumba 40-22 in the Maharashtra Derby at the SMS Indoor Stadium, but the spotlight firmly belonged to young raider Stuwart Singh. The youngster picked up eight raid points to cap off a dominant display by the season 10 champions, who tightened their grip on the top of the table.

Paltan's defence was unrelenting, recording 20 tackle points, including six Super Tackles. Gurdeep led the charge with a High Five, while Gaurav Khatri and Abinesh Nadarajan added four points each. But it was Singh's maturity under pressure that drew the loudest praise from captain Aslam Inamdar.

"Stuwart has proved he is a good player. He showed how to play under pressure," said Aslam about the youngster from Tamil Nadu. "He has been working very hard, waiting for his opportunity. I always told him he will become a good player - and tonight he proved it."

The skipper revealed that Singh had been on Puneri's radar for a while. "He was with us in Season 10 but couldn't get a chance then. This season, he has grabbed it with both hands. Giving confidence to youngsters like Rakesh and Stuwart is important, and I'm very happy they are delivering," Aslam added.

Head coach Ajay Thakur also underlined the importance of patience and defensive discipline in the big win: "Our defenders played very well, with a good mindset and cool heads. Against a side like U Mumba, that was the difference."

With another comprehensive derby win, the champions now focus on their next challenge against Haryana Steelers. Aslam summed it up: "We know every match is tough, but when youngsters like Stuwart step up, it gives us more belief. This is what makes Puneri Paltan strong."