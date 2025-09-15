PKL 2025: Bengaluru Bulls Clinch Fourth Straight Win as Ganesha's Super Raid Stuns Telugu Titans in Southern Derby By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 15, 2025, 23:21 [IST]

Jaipur, Sep 15: Bengaluru Bulls scripted a stunning comeback to register their fourth consecutive victory in PKL Season 12, defeating Telugu Titans 33-31 in a nail-biting Southern Derby at the SMS Indoor Stadium on Monday (September 15).

The hero of the night was Ganesha Hanamantagol, who came off the bench to score seven points, including a match-winning Super Raid in the dying seconds, leaving the Titans and their fans shell-shocked.

The Bulls' victory was also powered by Alireza Mirzaian's Super 10, while Bharat and Vijay Malik starred for the Titans, with both producing relentless raiding displays.

Titans Edge Ahead in First Half

The opening exchanges were cagey, with both teams exchanging blows through Akash Shinde and Bharat. The Titans, however, turned the tide midway through the second quarter when Vijay Malik's multi-point raid and a flurry of defensive tackles put the Bulls on the back foot. Despite Alireza's resistance, the Titans inflicted an ALL OUT and went into halftime with a 14-11 lead.

Mirzaian and Ganesha Spark Bulls' Comeback

The Titans continued their dominance after the restart, stretching their lead to 24-19. But Alireza, ably supported by Ganesha, spearheaded the Bulls' fightback. His explosive raids reduced the gap, while a tackle on Vijay Malik by Sahil Rane swung the momentum back in the Bulls' favour. With seven minutes left, the scores were tied at 27-27.

Ganesha's Heroics Seal the Derby

As the game headed into its final minutes, Bharat completed his Super 10 and Alireza responded with one of his own, keeping the contest on a knife's edge. Just when the Titans thought they had secured victory after Bharat's bonus point, Ganesha stunned the arena with a decisive Super Raid in the last raid of the match, sealing a thrilling two-point win for the Bulls.

This dramatic finish not only gave the Bulls their fourth win on the trot but also pushed them above the Titans to fourth place on the PKL Season 12 points table.

