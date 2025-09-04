PKL 2025: Discharged At 4, On The Mat At 7- Jaideep Dahiya's Grit Inspires Haryana Steelers To Beat U Mumba By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 14:46 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025: Kabaddi fans witnessed a tale of resilience on Thursday as Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya walked straight from the hospital to the mat and played a decisive role in his team's dramatic tie-breaker victory over U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

The skipper, who had been admitted with a high fever, was discharged just three hours before the contest. Despite his weakened state, he returned to lead from the front, delivering a crucial tackle late in the match that kept his side alive. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

Head coach Manpreet Singh shared the extraordinary background. "When we lost the last match, our captain was very sick. He had a high fever and had to be admitted to the hospital. He was discharged only at 4 pm today, and at 7 pm, he was in front of you on the mat. That shows his spirit - the last time he played with an injury, this time he came straight from the hospital with a fever. This is what makes a sportsman," Manpreet said.

For Jaideep, just showing up with his kit bag was enough to galvanize the squad. "The whole team thought he would not play today. But when they saw me in the room, everyone was happy and motivated. I told them that no matter what, I would play," he revealed with a smile.

Although the tie-breaker was a new experience, Jaideep insisted the situation did not overwhelm him. "I have been in similar situations before, so I kept telling the boys that if we held our nerves, we could win. We made a small mistake in the end, but matches like this show how exciting Kabaddi can be. Fans love to see such intensity," he remarked.

Manpreet underlined the bigger picture. "This league is not a 100-meter race - it's a long journey. Today, we saw defence settle in after half-time, and we saw a captain play through adversity. If you want to go deep in the season, you need such spirit. That's what gives me hope for this team," he said.