PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 17:36 [IST]

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: The stage is set for the grand finale of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 as Dabang Delhi K.C. lock horns with Puneri Paltan in a battle that promises high-intensity drama and tactical depth.

It's a contest between two sides that have mastered contrasting styles-Delhi's all-round consistency versus Pune's rock-solid defence.

For Ashu Malik, this final marks a special milestone. The young star, who burst onto the scene as a rookie champion in PKL 8, now leads Dabang Delhi in search of his first title as captain. On the opposite side stands Aslam Inamdar, the dynamic Puneri skipper aiming to become the first captain to lift multiple PKL trophies. Adding to the intrigue, veteran defender Fazel Atrachali-aptly nicknamed "The Sultan"-is eyeing a historic third title, anchoring Delhi's defence with his trademark composure.

Both teams have taken different routes to the summit clash. Delhi sealed their direct entry into the final by edging past Puneri Paltan 34-34 (6-4 in the tie-breaker) in Qualifier 1, showcasing their ability to thrive under pressure. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, regrouped quickly to overcome Telugu Titans 50-45 in Qualifier 2, proving why they finished the league stage on top after a dominant seven-match winning streak.

The final will hinge on a few crucial matchups. Ashu Malik's form and fitness will be tested against Puneri's defensive wall led by Gaurav Khatri, while Pune's raiding duo of Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite will face the daunting task of outsmarting Fazel Atrachali's experience and Delhi's disciplined backline.

History suggests a nail-biter. All three PKL 12 encounters between these sides have gone down to tie-breakers, emphasizing how evenly matched they are. In their overall head-to-head record, Pune narrowly leads with 13 wins to Delhi's 11, with three games ending in ties.

As both teams eye a place in PKL folklore, the final promises to be a showcase of nerves, strategy, and championship hunger. With so much at stake, fans can expect nothing less than another thriller to decide who takes home the coveted PKL 12 crown.

Match Details

Fixture: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan - PKL Season 12 Final

Date: Friday, October 31, 2025

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, New Delhi

Live Coverage: Catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on JioHotstar. For real-time scores and updates, visit prokabaddi.com or use the official Pro Kabaddi app.