PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers register seven-point comeback win led by Jaideep's High Five and Shivam's Super 10; move to sixth place By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 23:39 [IST]

PKL 2025: Haryana Steelers recorded a comeback win against Patna Pirates, prevailing 39-32 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Monday night. The defending champions broke their five-match losing streak and moved to sixth place on the points table as a result.

Jaideep Dahiya led the way with a High Five, recording six tackles on the night, while Shivam Patare completed his Super 10. Meanwhile, Ayan Lohchab's 17 points went in vain for Patna Pirates.

It was an engaging start to the game as Maninder Singh and Vinay opened the scoring for their respective sides. Ayan didn't waste any time to make his mark either, scoring his first points with a multi-point raid, and then soon following it up with a tackle on Shivam Patare. In a tight start, both teams couldn't be successful on their respective first Do-Or-Die Raids.

Haryana Steelers' defence kept them on level terms with Hardeep and Rahul Sethpal contributing to the cause, before a tackle from Balaji D and a raid from Ayan gave Patna Pirates an 8-6 lead after the opening ten minutes. The defending champions instantly responded though, with a Super Tackle courtesy Rahul Sethpal.

Ayan Lohchab then helped his team open up a seven-point gap, inflicting the first ALL OUT of the game on the defending champions. However, the Steelers showed their mettle and struck right back, with Hardeep chipping in on the defensive end and Shivam Patare making an impact on the offensive end.

In this topsy-turvy encounter, the momentum swung back in the Pirates' favour at the stroke of half time. Ayan recorded nine raid points, while Vaibhav Garje recorded successive tackles to ensure their team held a significant 20-14 lead halfway through this game.

Ayan began the second half with a tackle, but the Haryana Steelers captain asserted himself with a couple of Super Tackles, reducing the deficit to three-points. Shivam Patare then brought it down to a two-game, and also became the first Steelers' player to register 100-raid points this season.

With a two-point raid, Ayan recorded his Super 10, helping Patna Pirates regain a four-point lead. Haryana Steelers were quickly back on level terms though, as Sahil Narwal bagged a Super Tackle and Vinay followed it up with a raid. Heading into the final ten minutes, the defending champions got their noses in front with Ghanshyam Magar bagging a multi-point raid. The Steelers' outscored the Pirates by seven points in the third quarter, taking a one-point lead.

A Super Tackle from Navdeep put the Pirates back in front, before Jaideep recorded back-to-back tackles, also completing his High Five in the process. His side then moved in front by four points as Vinay helped them inflict an ALL OUT, giving the Steelers a four-point advantage with around five minutes to go.

With the clock ticking down, Haryana Steelers ensured that they controlled the tempo of the game. Shivam Patare recorded a two-point raid, while Sahil Narwal's tackle kept their side in front by seven points. Shivam then added the finishing touches to the game, finishing his Super 10 and helping his side complete a comeback win, prevailing 39-32 on the night.