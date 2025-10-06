PKL 2025: Krishan Hooda credits NYPs after Telugu Titans secure Fourth Consecutive Win By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 14:24 [IST]

Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Kumar Hooda was delighted with his team's performance after they sealed a 40-35 win against UP Yoddhas at the SDAT Multi Purpose Indoor Stadium on Sunday. With the win, the Titans consolidated their hold on the points table.

Reflecting on the win in his post-match press conference, Telugu Titans head coach Krishan Hooda shared, "It was a good game. We made small mistakes in the match but we can't blame anyone for that. We played the match as we had planned. Bharat and Vijay played their part very well. The defence made a few mistakes, but we will improve on that in the next match."

"Our team has done well. We had a couple of crucial Super Tackles in the game and the team is finding some momentum for the upcoming games", he added.

Praful Zaware played a crucial role in the team's win last night, contributing with an essential four-point cameo that proved to be in the difference in the end.

Crediting the youngster's performance, the head coach stated, "Look, when the young players come into the team, that has an effect on the senior players as well. Players like Vijay and Bharat get along with them and don't put any sort of burden on them. Even when I get angry at the young players, they love me a lot. We are playing three or four NYPs and they are giving us good results. When the young players step up, the whole team benefits."

Krishan Hooda also shed light on Vijay Malik's leadership style and how it has a positive effect on the team. He said, "We have a good captain who controls the game. The most important thing is that he does not say anything even after someone makes a mistake. That's a good thing. The atmosphere within the camp is good. Every player is happy. And if the players are happy, the performance will come automatically."

Looking forward to their next game against the defending champions on Wednesday, Vijay Malik reckoned, "Every game is a challenge because all the teams are good. Haryana Steelers have Jaideep and Rahul Sethpal, who are two good players. As far as we are concerned, we'll give our best and look to get two points from them."

Please find below, the previews for the PKL Season 12 matches on Monday, October 6:

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be in for a tough test when they come up against the table-toppers in this clash. The inaugural champions will need their Iranian raider Ali Samadi can carry on his fine form as they prepare to face a Dabang Delhi K.C. side that has performance like a well-oiled unit with the likes of Ashu Malik and Fazel Atrachali.

It hasn't been the best of seasons for UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates so far. However, this game gives both teams a chance to rise on the points table with a win. While the Yoddhas won the reverse fixture in Vizag, Ayan Lohchab's Pirates will hope that they can keep the likes of Bhavani Rajput and Gagan Gowda at bay in what is shaping up to be a must-win encounter for both sides.