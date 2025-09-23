PKL 2025: No Ego, Just Trust And Team Spirit- Aslam Inamdar On Puneri Paltan's Rise By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 17:33 [IST]

Puneri Paltan are once again showing why they are among the strongest sides in the Pro Kabaddi League. At the halfway stage of PKL 2025, the 2023 champions sit firmly at the top of the points table with 12 points from nine matches.

On Media Day, captain Aslam Inamdar, speaking to MyKhel in a session organised by JioStar, shed light on the team's remarkable journey, their defensive resilience, and the unity that has kept them ahead of their rivals. PKL Special Site

Defense: The Backbone of Pune's Success

This season, Puneri Paltan have carved out a unique identity - being the only side to register over 100 successful tackles. For Inamdar, this defensive dominance stems from the trust and chemistry within the unit.

"Gaurav has been with me for a long time and I know his potential - he's the best in the corner in India right now. Our bond and coordination come naturally, which makes us very effective as a unit. Vishal, who went unsold last year, has shown immense confidence this season and has quickly become one of the league's top tacklers. Gurdeep may be young, but he combines experience with energy, and when he managed to hold his own against us raiders in camp, I knew no raider in the league could easily get past him. What makes our defense special is the trust, coordination, and constant support we give each other, and that's why it stands so strong'', he said.

Ajay Thakur's Guiding Hand

Behind Pune's strong start has been the calming presence of head coach Ajay Thakur. Inamdar revealed that Thakur's philosophy has been central to keeping the team grounded.

"Improvement is a constant process. In every game, mistakes will happen - that's natural. But the coach always tells us that losses should be treated as lessons, while wins shouldn't make us overconfident. Both negative thoughts and arrogance can pull you down. His message is clear: play for the team, stay focused, and back yourself. He knows us inside out, and his balance and coordination with the team keep us motivated'', Inamdar added.

The Trio That Clicks

While defense has been rock solid, the raiding department has also flourished. The trio of Aslam, Pankaj, and Aditya has been a revelation. Their success, Inamdar insists, comes from years of shared experience and deep understanding.

"Pankaj and I go way back - nearly a decade together, from Air India to Indian camps and training in Pune. We've built a bond where there's no ego. We listen to each other, rotate, and adapt to situations. Aditya, though younger, has grown with four seasons under his belt. He adds energy, while Pankaj and I bring experience. Together, the chemistry just works'', the Puneri captain concluded.

With balance in both raiding and defending units, Puneri Paltan look well-placed to carry their momentum into the second half of PKL 2025, aiming to win the coveted crown in style.