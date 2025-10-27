PKL 2025: Patna Pirates record 8th Consecutive Victory to reach Eliminator 3 By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 21:58 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Patna Pirates continued their impressive run after securing a commanding 46-37 victory over the Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 2 at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Monday. In doing so, they booked their place in Eliminator 3, where they will face Telugu Titans on Wednesday.

The Pirates were in top form once again, extending their winning streak to eight matches. Star raider Ayan led the charge with a brilliant performance, scoring 19 points, while the team's defence played a crucial role in keeping the Bulls under constant pressure. A highlight of the match for the Bulls was Shubham Bitake's seven-point raid, which is the most individual points by a player in PKL history.

The Bengaluru Bulls started the match on a strong note with Alireza Mirzaian earning the first point through a successful raid. However, the Pirates quickly levelled the score as Ayan responded with a raid of his own. Soon after, Deepak executed a smart tackle to give the Pirates a narrow lead. Both teams continued to exchange points in a tight contest during the early minutes.

But the momentum shifted when Ayan led the charge for the Pirates, helping them inflict the first ALL OUT of the game and move ahead 9-3. Riding on that confidence, the Pirates kept building pressure with solid raids and tackles, eventually opening up a 10-point lead before the Strategic Time Out was called in the first half.

The Bengaluru Bulls started the next phase positively, earning a couple of points through a strong Super Tackle that lifted their spirits. However, the Patna Pirates quickly regained control, with Deepak producing another well-timed tackle to shift the momentum in their favour.

Both teams continued to exchange points, but the Pirates maintained their dominance with consistent performances in both raiding and defence. Their sustained pressure paid off as they inflicted another ALL OUT, extending their lead to 23-12 in the first half. Ayan continued his brilliant run, completing his Super 10 soon after, as the Pirates tightened their grip on the game. By halftime, Patna Pirates were firmly in command with a 27-13 lead over the Bengaluru Bulls.

The second half began much the same, with the Patna Pirates keeping control through smart raids and solid tackles. But the Bengaluru Bulls got a break when Shubham Bitake produced a massive Super Raid, earning seven quick points - six touch points and one bonus point - shifting momentum briefly. This was the first time in PKL history that a player recorded a 7-point raid, going above Pardeep Narwal's record.

Soon after, Alireza Mirzaian produced a brilliant tackle that helped the Bulls force an ALL OUT, closing the gap further. Despite that comeback, the Pirates held the upper hand and went into the Strategic Time Out leading 36-29, still in a strong position.

The Patna Pirates continued their dominance after the restart, quickly extending their lead to 40-30. They maintained their control over the game, not allowing the Bengaluru Bulls any real chance to fight back. Despite a brief setback in the second half, the Pirates stayed calm and focused, keeping the momentum firmly on their side. In the end, their all-round performance helped them seal a well-deserved and convincing victory.