PKL 2025: Pawan Sehrawat breaks Silence after Tamil Thalaivas Release him, says 'I will leave Kabaddi...'

Pawan Sehrawat has broken silence after being 'sent home' by Tamil Thalaivas amid the PKL 2025 season, as a surprise to the entire Kabaddi contingent.

The Thalaivas, on Saturday, released a statement saying that Sehrawat will play no part for the remainder of the season, citing disciplinary reasons.

"Pawan Sehrawat has been sent home from the squad for the remainder of the season owing to disciplinary reasons. This decision has been made after due consideration and in alignment with the team's code of conduct," a statement from Tamil Thalaivas said.

Earlier, the team claimed to release the player, but then they rephrased it as 'sent home', which may imply the player is still under contract with the Thalaivas.

And on Sunday, Sehrawat broke the silence on social media. The Indian Kabaddi star has released a video on his Instagram, depicting the incident and has also pleaded innocent against the allegations. He thanked the Tamil Thalaivas side for helping with his surgery and recovery a couple of years back, but singled out one person for the current situation, without mentioning any name.

"After yesterday's post, I received your calls and messages. Thank you for all your love and support. In season 9, I was in the same team and I had a surgery. The owner supported me a lot from my surgery to playing for the India team. Coach Sanjeev was also with me and helped me a lot," Sehrawat says on a video.

"Arjun is like my younger brother. We made a lot of plans to improve the team this season. But due to a particular person in the team, we were not able to do that. The team has called me undisciplined. I have been a part of the India team. I know very well what the meaning of discipline is. Whatever the allegations are against me, even if it is only 1% true, I can assure you that I will stop playing Kabaddi. I am still standing firm on this. I say that I am right everywhere and I am not wrong anywhere," Pawan Sehrawat continues, wearing the India jersey.

"My message to Tamil Thalaivas is that you play well. Take the team to the top. All the best," the video concludes.

It is understood that the star raider had a fallout with the team coach this season. The India Kabaddi team captain in the Asian Games will play no further part in the PKL 2025, which is not just a major blow for the team, but for the entire Pro Kabaddi League.