PKL 2025: Pawan Sehrawat Reflects On Golden-Raid Rule, Says It Encourages 'Do-Or-Die' Approach
By Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025: With Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 underway, new rule changes have added fresh excitement to the tournament. Among them, the Golden Raid and Tie-breaker rules have been the biggest talking points.

Tamil Thalaivas captain Pawan Sehrawat believes these changes will push players out of their comfort zones and test their nerves in crunch situations.

Speaking at a media interaction organized by JioStar, Pawan described the new rules as both innovative and fan-friendly. "The tie-breaker rule is very interesting and good for the sport. It gives raiders a chance to sharpen their skills and perform under pressure. Teams now have to take risks instead of settling for a draw. This encourages a 'do-or-die' approach, which is exciting for players as well as spectators," he said.

The Golden Raid, in particular, will put the spotlight on raiders capable of handling high-pressure moments. Pawan noted that teams with multiple raiding options would benefit. "If I feel Arjun Deshwal is better suited against a particular defense, then my role as captain is to send him in. Every player has a role, and it's about executing that role at the right time. This season, it's not just about one primary raider; it's about the team strategy," he explained.

On preparations, Pawan highlighted the natural evolution of his own game. "The Pawan who played in Season 3 is very different from the one playing today. Skills keep evolving when you train with new players. You just need to refine them to stay ahead," he said.

The star raider also downplayed talk of strong or weak teams. "For me, every match is equally challenging. We plan according to the opponent's weaknesses and work on our own as well. Our defense and attack are both strong, and depending on the situation, we will adapt accordingly," he added.

The rule changes, according to Pawan, are designed to keep fans hooked till the very last raid. With the league already producing high-octane encounters, the Golden Raid promises to add even more drama to Season 12.