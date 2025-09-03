PKL 2025 Points Table On September 3 After Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates- Know Standings Of All Teams By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 1:14 [IST]

PKL 2025 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 served up two contrasting thrillers in Vizag on Tuesday. First, Dabang Delhi K.C. outmuscled Bengaluru Bulls 41-34, riding on Ashu Malik's 15 raid points and a rugged defensive wall marshalled by Surjeet Singh and Fazel Atrachali. Delhi's twin ALL OUTs proved decisive, with a late Bulls surge only trimming the margin.

In the nightcap, the Jaipur Pink Panthers edged Patna Pirates 39-36 in a tight, momentum-swinging contest. Nitin Kumar Dhankar's Super 10 (13 raid points) and debutant Ali Samadi's sharp 8-point contribution gave Jaipur the clutch plays when it mattered, while Maninder Singh (15) and Sudhakar Maruthamuthu (9) kept Patna within striking distance to the final whistle.

Those results shake up the early-season table just a touch but maintain the perfect starts for Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddhas, and U Mumba, each 2-0 with four points. Bengal Warriors (one game, two points) slot in next on the back of a healthy point differential. Fresh off their win, Dabang Delhi climb with a +7 PD, while champions Jaipur Pink Panthers also bank two points and a +3 PD.

At the other end, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls are winless after two outings, while Gujarat Giants carry the heaviest negative PD so far. It's early days, but PD trends already hint at which sides are controlling tempo and closing out margins.

PKL Season 12 Standings - September 3, 2025

Pos Team GP W L D PD Pts 1 Puneri Paltan 2 2 0 0 +22 4 2 UP Yoddhas 2 2 0 0 +8 4 3 U Mumba 2 2 0 0 +3 4 4 Bengal Warriors 1 1 0 0 +10 2 5 Dabang Delhi K.C. 1 1 0 0 +7 2 6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 1 1 0 0 +3 2 7 Tamil Thalaivas 2 1 1 0 0 2 8 Patna Pirates 2 0 2 0 -6 0 9 Bengaluru Bulls 2 0 2 0 -7 0 10 Telugu Titans 2 0 2 0 -8 0 11 Haryana Steelers 1 0 1 0 -10 0 12 Gujarat Giants 2 0 2 0 -22 0

What's next - Wednesday, September 3 (from 7:30 PM IST)

Catch the action live on Star Sports Network and streaming on JioHotstar as Puneri Paltan take on Bengal Warriors in the first match of the day followed by defending champions Haryana Steelers square off against U Mumba in the second match-up, rounding off an action-packed Wednesday night at the Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium.