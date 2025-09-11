PKL 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Schedule, Results On Sep 11 after Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Giants

Postecoglou Asserts He Has Nothing To Prove Ahead Of Nottingham Forest's Match Against Arsenal

Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

PKL 2025 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues to thrill fans with back-to-back close encounters and standout individual performances.

Thursday's double-header in Visakhapatnam lived up to the hype, as U Mumba edged the Patna Pirates in a last-minute thriller, while Dabang Delhi K.C. extended their unbeaten run with a commanding win over Gujarat Giants. PKL 2025 Special Site

The opening clash of the night was nothing short of a rollercoaster. U Mumba held their nerve to clinch a narrow 40-39 victory against Patna Pirates in one of the most dramatic finishes of the season.

Patna's Ayan Lohchab created history by becoming the first player to register consecutive 20-point games in PKL, but his last-raid error in the dying seconds proved costly. U Mumba's Amirmohammad Zafardanesh delivered a Super 10, while Anil chipped in with crucial raids to take the two-time champions across the line.

Later in the evening, Dabang Delhi K.C. wrapped up the Vizag leg with a comprehensive 38-28 win over Gujarat Giants. Skipper Ashu Malik once again led from the front with 14 raid points, backed by Fazel Atrachali's defensive masterclass that earned him a High Five.

Delhi inflicted two all-outs during the game, leaving the Giants with little chance of recovery. Aryavardhan Navale and Prateek Dahiya tried to resist, but Delhi's balance across attack and defence ensured their fifth successive win, keeping them firmly at the top of the table.

With the action now shifting to Jaipur, the league is well poised with three teams - Delhi, Puneri Paltan, and U Mumba - breaking away at the top, while others battle to stay in contention.

PKL 2025 Updated Points Table (As of September 11) Position Team GP W L D PD Pts 1 Dabang Delhi 5 5 0 0 29 10 2 Puneri Paltan 6 4 2 0 31 8 3 U Mumba 6 4 2 0 16 8 4 Telugu Titans 5 3 2 0 15 6 5 Jaipur Pink Panthers 4 2 2 0 -3 4 6 UP Yoddhas 4 2 2 0 -8 4 7 Haryana Steelers 4 2 2 0 -12 4 8 Bengaluru Bulls 5 2 3 0 -12 4 9 Patna Pirates 5 1 4 0 -4 2 10 Tamil Thalaivas 3 1 2 0 -9 2 11 Bengal Warriors 4 1 3 0 -20 2 12 Gujarat Giants 5 1 4 0 -23 2

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 continues on Friday, September 12, with two exciting fixtures lined up. In the first match, Jaipur Pink Panthers will take on Bengaluru Bulls and Tamil Thalaivas face Bengal Warriorz in the second clash. Fans can watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network or stream them on JioHotstar from 7:30 pm IST.