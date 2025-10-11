Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan qualify for Top Eight after easy win against Thalaivas By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 23:06 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Puneri Paltan became the second team to reach the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 12 top eight after their comprehensive 36-23 win over the Tamil Thalaivas on Saturday night. Led by the raiding of Pankaj Mohite and Aslam Inamdar, who scored nine and seven points respectively, the match was one-sided from the get-go despite a tough fight from the Thalaivas. Meanwhile, Gurdeep also scored a High Five at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium.

Puneri Paltan took the early lead against the Thalaivas, led by their skipper Aslam Inamdar. It was raiders supremacy in the first six minutes, with the first tackle of the match - on Himanshu - inflicting the first ALL OUT of the match on the Tamil Thalaivas.

It took the Thalaivas nine more minutes to score their second and third points, coming in the same raid. Then, Puneri Paltan tightened their grip on the contest in the second phase of the first half, turning a closely fought opening into a commanding lead.

Pankaj Mohite's sharp raiding and Aslam Inamdar's control from the all-rounder's position gave the Paltan the edge, as Tamil Thalaivas struggled to keep pace despite Arjun Deshwal's consistent strikes. The Thalaivas' defence, which had started well, began to falter under sustained pressure, allowing the Paltan to push ahead.

The momentum shifted decisively when Pankaj's two-point raid - taking out Ronak and Aashish - put the Thalaivas on the back foot. Even as Arjun Deshwal tried to rally his side with a couple of successful raids, Puneri's balanced response through Aditya Shinde and Gurdeep ensured there was no let-up. By halftime, Puneri Paltan had built a nine-point cushion at 20-11.

Tamil Thalaivas showed renewed fight in the third quarter of the contest, led by a couple of superb defensive efforts. Nitesh Kumar and Ronak stood tall for the Thalaivas, executing crucial tackles under pressure. Ronak's Super Tackle on the in-form Pankaj Mohite in the 16th minute injected much-needed energy into the Thalaivas' camp.

However, the Paltan maintained their composure. Mohite bounced back quickly with another successful raid, dismissing Arulnanthababu to stretch the lead back to nine. Aslam Inamdar's calm approach ensured there were no unnecessary risks, leaving Puneri Paltan in control at 25-16 by the 10-minute mark of the second half.

The Thalaivas began the final stretch strongly, driven by their corner duo - Arulnanthababu and Nitesh Kumar - who stood tall even as the pressure mounted. Arulnanthababu's perfectly timed Super Tackle on Mohit Goyat showcased the Thalaivas' resilience, while Nitesh complemented him with another solid defensive return.

But Puneri Paltan's depth and composure proved too much in the closing minutes. Aslam and Pankaj continued to rotate raids efficiently, keeping the scoreboard ticking, while Vishal Bhardwaj and Gurdeep held the defensive line firm.

Tamil Thalaivas' hopes of a late revival ended when Aslam's sharp raid inflicted an ALL OUT, taking out both Arulnanthababu and Nitesh - fittingly, the very defenders who had kept them alive. That blow summed up the evening: the Thalaivas showed heart in patches, but Puneri Paltan's balance and control ensured they walked away with a comfortable 36-23 win.