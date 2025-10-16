PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan Thrash Pink Panthers; Giants Beat Thalaivas to Enter Playoff Zone By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 1:38 [IST]

PKL 2025: It was a night of commanding performances at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium as Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Giants registered emphatic victories in their respective PKL 2025 clashes on Wednesday.

While Puneri Paltan annihilated Jaipur Pink Panthers 57-33 - the biggest win margin of the season - Gujarat Giants powered past Tamil Thalaivas 42-35 to move into the top eight and strengthen their playoff hopes. PKL Special Site

Puneri Paltan were unstoppable from the very beginning, storming to an early 4-0 lead through Aslam Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite's swift raids. The early dominance resulted in an ALL OUT within four minutes, setting the tone for the rest of the match. Gaurav Khatri and Vaibhav Rabade starred in defence, both completing High Fives, while Pankaj Mohite top-scored with nine raid points.

For Jaipur, Ali Samadi was the lone warrior, completing a Super 10, and Vinay chipped in with eight points, but the team lacked collective rhythm. Despite pulling off a comeback to narrow the deficit to five points in the first half, Jaipur couldn't maintain the momentum. Puneri's strong defensive unit - led by Gaurav, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Mohd Amaan - inflicted multiple ALL OUTs in the second half to seal a commanding 57-33 win. This victory not only guaranteed Puneri Paltan a top-two finish but also marked the highest team total of the season.

In the second encounter of the evening, Gujarat Giants produced a brilliant all-round display to beat Tamil Thalaivas 42-35. Himanshu Singh led from the front with a Super 10, while Iranian powerhouse Shadloui anchored the defence with key tackles. The Giants built early pressure, racing to a 14-6 lead after inflicting the first ALL OUT and never looked back.

Although Arjun Deshwal (Super 10) and Moein Shafaghi's late Super Raid sparked a mini-revival for the Thalaivas, the Giants remained composed. Vaibhav and Shadloui's late defensive efforts ensured the Giants wrapped up a vital seven-point win - one that lifted them to seventh on the table, placing them inside the playoff zone.

It was a statement night for both sides - Puneri Paltan showcasing why they are league leaders, and Gujarat Giants proving they are still very much in the playoff race.