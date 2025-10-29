Sports Bulletin For 29th October: IND vs AUS 1st T20I Gets Washed Out Due To Rain To Rohit Sharma Attains No. 1 Spot

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming Qualifier 2: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 20:24 [IST]

PKL 2025: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans Live Streaming- Table-toppers Puneri Paltan will look to bounce back from their heartbreaking tiebreaker defeat to Dabang Delhi when they take on the in-form Telugu Titans in Qualifier 2 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

The high-stakes clash, effectively a virtual semifinal, will decide which side earns a spot in the grand finale.

Puneri Paltan, who dominated the league phase with a seven-match winning streak before strategically resting key players, have been the benchmark for consistency and defensive excellence this season. Their narrow loss in Qualifier 1 came despite another strong all-round performance, and they now have a golden opportunity to make amends. The Pune defence, marshalled by the ever-reliable Gaurav Khatri, remains the cornerstone of their campaign, with precision tackling and cohesive structure forming their biggest strength.

Aditya Shinde has led the raiding department admirably, collecting 128 raid points at a remarkable 63 percent success rate, alongside six Super 10s. His combination with Pankaj Mohite, who has also crossed the 100-point mark, adds balance and aggression to Puneri's offensive plans.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, have scripted a remarkable turnaround after an inconsistent start. They stormed into this stage with a convincing win over Patna Pirates in Eliminator 3, driven by the explosive form of Bharat and captain Vijay Malik. Bharat's swift raids and Vijay's intelligent bonus pickups have been central to Telugu's resurgence. Their defence has also shown vast improvement, averaging 11 tackle points per match - the fifth-best in the league.

Defenders Ankit and Shubham Shinde have been vital to that resurgence, each nearing the 50-tackle mark. Notably, Ankit has shown sharper form in second halves, improving his success rate to 52 percent post-interval.

While Telugu Titans enter with momentum and psychological edge, Puneri Paltan's superior balance, defensive depth, and big-match experience make them slight favourites. Expect a tense, tactical encounter where Puneri's wall of defence will be tested against Telugu's fearless raiding duo. Gaurav Khatri's leadership and Bharat's form could ultimately decide who marches into the PKL 12 final.