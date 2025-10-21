ACL 2: FC Goa vs Al Nassr Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

PKL 2025: Vishwas leads the charge for Bengal Warriorz as they complete eight-point comeback to stun Tamil Thalaivas By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 23:25 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025: Bengal Warriorz kept their playoff hopes alive after completing a superb eight-point comeback against Tamil Thalaivas, prevailing 44-43 at the Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday. Vishwas S led from the front with 19 points, while Himanshu Narwal also contributed with 9 points, keeping them in contention for a top eight spot.

Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal scored 20 points for Tamil Thalaivas, also amassing 200 raid points this season. Moein Shafaghi chipped in with 8 points, but that wasn't enough for the Thalaivas as they surrendered a healthy lead.

Arjun Deshwal and Vishwas S exchanged blows to open the scoring in this game, with the Warriorz taking a three-point lead in the early exchanges. A tackle from Ankit, and Himanshu Narwal's two-point raid gave them the advantage, but it didn't last for too long. A Super Tackle from Ronak and a four-point Super Raid by Arjun Deshwal turned the tables, giving Tamil Thalaivas a three-point lead.

Warriorz captain Vishwas S had an encouraging start to the game, keeping them in contention. However, the Thalaivas inflicted the first ALL OUT of the game courtesy Nitesh Kumar's tackle and Arjun Deshwal's two-point raid that also helped him complete his Super 10, putting his team in the driver's seat with a 16-8 lead after the first quarter.

After being outscored in the first ten minutes, the Warriorz managed to get back in the game in a sedate second period. Their defence helped them reduce the deficit with tackles from Ankit, Sandeep Saini and Phool Chandra, while Vishwas and Himanshu Narwal kept things ticking on the raiding end. Showing some resolve, they closed the gap to six points, trailing 22-16 at the end of the first half.

Vishwas S continued to lead from the front at the start of the second half, completing his Super 10 to keep the momentum going for his team. His two-point raid helped the Warriorz execute an ALL OUT, making it a three-point game at 25-22. With contributions from Arjun Deshwal and Moein Shafaghi, the Thalaivas ensured they kept their noses in front with a two-point lead heading into the final ten minutes.

The two teams refused to give away an inch in this engaging encounter, and the persistence eventually paid off for Bengal Warriorz as they levelled the score at 36-36 courtesy multi-point raids from Vishwas S and Himanshu Narwal. Arjun Deshwal responded with a Super Raid to help his side regain a three-point lead with under three minutes to go.

The turning point was delivered by Himanshu Narwal as he executed another ALL OUT on the Thalaivas, giving the Warriorz a two-point lead. Arjun Deshwal did his bit to try and keep his side in the contest, but a third tackle of the night from Phool Chandra put the stamp on the game for Bengal. They completed an eight-point comeback to secure a 44-43 win, keeping their playoff hopes alive.