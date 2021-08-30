PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft

Bengaluru, August 30: The vivo Pro Kabaddi league is all set to make a return after two year's hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic. The PKL kicked off the build up for the tournament with the much anticipated three-day auction from August 29-31.
On day one of the auction in Mumbai, only four young players were drafted in by the franchises. However, day two of the auction saw many foreign buys ahead of the big domestic Category A auction, scheduled for Monday (August 30) evening.
Iranian duo Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Abozar Mohajer Mighani fetched the big bucks as the 12 franchises splashed the cash with players from Iran as expected being the most bought during first part of the day two of the PKL auction 2021.
PKL 2021 Retained Players List: Franchises retain 59 players ahead of season 8 auction
A total of 42 players from Iran, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Japan went under the hammer and 22 players were sold during the foreign players auction. Here is a look at which player ended in which franchise:
Foreign Buys with base price and sold price
|PLAYER
|NATIONALITY
|POSITION
|CATEGORY
|FRANCHISE
|BASE PRICE
|SOLD PRICE
|Abozar Mohajer Mighani
|Iran
|Defender
|Category B
|Bengal Warriors
|20 Lacs
|30.50 Lacs
|Jangkun Lee
|South Korea
|Raider
|Category B
|Patna Pirates
|20 Lacs
|20.50 Lacs (FBM)
|Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari
|Iran
|All Rounder
|Category C
|U Mumba
|10 Lacs
|12.80 Lacs
|Victor Onyango Obiero
|Kenya
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Puneri Paltan
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
|Hamid Mirzaei Nader
|Iran
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Haryana Steelers
|10 Lacs
|12.10 Lacs
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|Iran
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Patna Pirates
|10 Lacs
|31 Lacs
|Mohammad Malak
|Iran
|Defender
|Category C
|Dabang Delhi
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
|Abe Tetsuro
|Japan
|Defender
|Category C
|Telugu Titans
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
|Soleiman Pahlevani
|Iran
|Defender
|Category C
|Gujarat Fortune Giants
|10 Lacs
|11.50 Lacs
|Ziaur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|Defender
|Category C
|Bengaluru Bulls
|10 Lacs
|12.20 Lacs
|Dong Geon Lee
|South Korea
|Raider
|Category C
|Bengaluru Bulls
|10 Lacs
|12.50 Lacs
|Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali
|Iran
|Raider
|Category C
|Bengaluru Bulls
|10 Lacs
|13 Lacs
|Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou
|Iran
|Raider
|Category C
|Haryana Steelers
|10 Lacs
|13.20 Lacs
|Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali
|Iran
|Raider
|Category C
|UP Yoddha
|10 Lacs
|12 Lacs
|Mohammad Amin Nosrati
|Iran
|Raider
|Category C
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10 Lacs
|11 Lacs
|Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki
|Iran
|Raider
|Category C
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
|Emad Sedaghat Nia
|Iran
|Raider
|Category C
|Dabang Delhi
|10 Lacs
|10.20 Lacs
|Anwar Saheed Baba
|Sri Lanka
|Raider
|Category C
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
|Hyunsu Park
|South Korea
|Raider
|Category C
|Telugu Titans
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
|Hadi Oshtorak
|Iran
|All Rounder
|Category B
|Gujarat Fortune Giants
|20 Lacs
|20 Lacs
|Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder
|Bangladesh
|Defender
|Category C
|Tamil Thalaivas
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
|Md. Masud Karim
|Bangladesh
|Raider
|Category C
|UP Yoddha
|10 Lacs
|10 Lacs
The New Young Players Draft List
Mohit Goyat (Raider) - Puneri Paltan
Govind Gurjar (All-rounder) - Puneri Paltan
Prince (Defender) - Telugu Titans
Nitin Panwar (All-rounder) - UP Yoddha
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.