PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft

On day one of the auction in Mumbai, only four young players were drafted in by the franchises. However, day two of the auction saw many foreign buys ahead of the big domestic Category A auction, scheduled for Monday (August 30) evening.

Iranian duo Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Abozar Mohajer Mighani fetched the big bucks as the 12 franchises splashed the cash with players from Iran as expected being the most bought during first part of the day two of the PKL auction 2021.

A total of 42 players from Iran, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Japan went under the hammer and 22 players were sold during the foreign players auction. Here is a look at which player ended in which franchise:

Foreign Buys with base price and sold price

PLAYER NATIONALITY POSITION CATEGORY FRANCHISE BASE PRICE SOLD PRICE Abozar Mohajer Mighani Iran Defender Category B Bengal Warriors 20 Lacs 30.50 Lacs Jangkun Lee South Korea Raider Category B Patna Pirates 20 Lacs 20.50 Lacs (FBM) Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari Iran All Rounder Category C U Mumba 10 Lacs 12.80 Lacs Victor Onyango Obiero Kenya All Rounder Category C Puneri Paltan 10 Lacs 10 Lacs Hamid Mirzaei Nader Iran All Rounder Category C Haryana Steelers 10 Lacs 12.10 Lacs Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Iran All Rounder Category C Patna Pirates 10 Lacs 31 Lacs Mohammad Malak Iran Defender Category C Dabang Delhi 10 Lacs 10 Lacs Abe Tetsuro Japan Defender Category C Telugu Titans 10 Lacs 10 Lacs Soleiman Pahlevani Iran Defender Category C Gujarat Fortune Giants 10 Lacs 11.50 Lacs Ziaur Rahman Bangladesh Defender Category C Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lacs 12.20 Lacs Dong Geon Lee South Korea Raider Category C Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lacs 12.50 Lacs Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Iran Raider Category C Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lacs 13 Lacs Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Iran Raider Category C Haryana Steelers 10 Lacs 13.20 Lacs Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali Iran Raider Category C UP Yoddha 10 Lacs 12 Lacs Mohammad Amin Nosrati Iran Raider Category C Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 Lacs 11 Lacs Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Iran Raider Category C Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 Lacs 10 Lacs Emad Sedaghat Nia Iran Raider Category C Dabang Delhi 10 Lacs 10.20 Lacs Anwar Saheed Baba Sri Lanka Raider Category C Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lacs 10 Lacs Hyunsu Park South Korea Raider Category C Telugu Titans 10 Lacs 10 Lacs Hadi Oshtorak Iran All Rounder Category B Gujarat Fortune Giants 20 Lacs 20 Lacs Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Bangladesh Defender Category C Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lacs 10 Lacs Md. Masud Karim Bangladesh Raider Category C UP Yoddha 10 Lacs 10 Lacs

The New Young Players Draft List

Mohit Goyat (Raider) - Puneri Paltan

Govind Gurjar (All-rounder) - Puneri Paltan

Prince (Defender) - Telugu Titans

Nitin Panwar (All-rounder) - UP Yoddha