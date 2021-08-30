English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft

By
Abozar Mohajer Mighani will ply his trade in Bengal Warriors in PKL 2021
Abozar Mohajer Mighani will ply his trade in Bengal Warriors in PKL 2021

Bengaluru, August 30: The vivo Pro Kabaddi league is all set to make a return after two year's hiatus forced by the coronavirus pandemic. The PKL kicked off the build up for the tournament with the much anticipated three-day auction from August 29-31.

On day one of the auction in Mumbai, only four young players were drafted in by the franchises. However, day two of the auction saw many foreign buys ahead of the big domestic Category A auction, scheduled for Monday (August 30) evening.

Iranian duo Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Abozar Mohajer Mighani fetched the big bucks as the 12 franchises splashed the cash with players from Iran as expected being the most bought during first part of the day two of the PKL auction 2021.

PKL 2021 Retained Players List: Franchises retain 59 players ahead of season 8 auctionPKL 2021 Retained Players List: Franchises retain 59 players ahead of season 8 auction

A total of 42 players from Iran, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Kenya, Bangladesh, Nepal, Malaysia and Japan went under the hammer and 22 players were sold during the foreign players auction. Here is a look at which player ended in which franchise:

Foreign Buys with base price and sold price

PLAYER NATIONALITY POSITION CATEGORY FRANCHISE BASE PRICE SOLD PRICE
Abozar Mohajer Mighani Iran Defender Category B Bengal Warriors 20 Lacs 30.50 Lacs
Jangkun Lee South Korea Raider Category B Patna Pirates 20 Lacs 20.50 Lacs (FBM)
Mohsen Maghsoudlou Jafari Iran All Rounder Category C U Mumba 10 Lacs 12.80 Lacs
Victor Onyango Obiero Kenya All Rounder Category C Puneri Paltan 10 Lacs 10 Lacs
Hamid Mirzaei Nader Iran All Rounder Category C Haryana Steelers 10 Lacs 12.10 Lacs
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh Iran All Rounder Category C Patna Pirates 10 Lacs 31 Lacs
Mohammad Malak Iran Defender Category C Dabang Delhi 10 Lacs 10 Lacs
Abe Tetsuro Japan Defender Category C Telugu Titans 10 Lacs 10 Lacs
Soleiman Pahlevani Iran Defender Category C Gujarat Fortune Giants 10 Lacs 11.50 Lacs
Ziaur Rahman Bangladesh Defender Category C Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lacs 12.20 Lacs
Dong Geon Lee South Korea Raider Category C Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lacs 12.50 Lacs
Abolfazl Maghsodlou Mahali Iran Raider Category C Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lacs 13 Lacs
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Iran Raider Category C Haryana Steelers 10 Lacs 13.20 Lacs
Mohammad Taghi Paein Mahali Iran Raider Category C UP Yoddha 10 Lacs 12 Lacs
Mohammad Amin Nosrati Iran Raider Category C Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 Lacs 11 Lacs
Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki Iran Raider Category C Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 Lacs 10 Lacs
Emad Sedaghat Nia Iran Raider Category C Dabang Delhi 10 Lacs 10.20 Lacs
Anwar Saheed Baba Sri Lanka Raider Category C Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lacs 10 Lacs
Hyunsu Park South Korea Raider Category C Telugu Titans 10 Lacs 10 Lacs
Hadi Oshtorak Iran All Rounder Category B Gujarat Fortune Giants 20 Lacs 20 Lacs
Mohammad Tuhin Tarafder Bangladesh Defender Category C Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lacs 10 Lacs
Md. Masud Karim Bangladesh Raider Category C UP Yoddha 10 Lacs 10 Lacs

The New Young Players Draft List

Mohit Goyat (Raider) - Puneri Paltan

Govind Gurjar (All-rounder) - Puneri Paltan

Prince (Defender) - Telugu Titans

Nitin Panwar (All-rounder) - UP Yoddha

Comments

MORE PKL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, August 30, 2021, 17:22 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 30, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments