PKL: Dabang Delhi oust Bengal Warriors

Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit led from the front as they combined to score 19 raid points. In defence, Ravinder Pahal scored four tackle points. It was a slow performance in second half by Bengal Warriors which led to their downfall.

Maninder Singh top scored with 8 points but just didn’t get enough support from other raiders. Chandran Ranjit opened Dabang Delhi’s account in

the second minute with a successful raid. Maninder Singh picked up a couple of raid points as after two minutes Bengal Warriors leveled the match at 2-2.

Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 9th minute to lead 7-4. Bengal Warriors held the edge in the first half with Maninder Singh picking up raid points at regular intervals.

In the 15th minute Maninder made a two-point raid to give Bengal 12-8 lead but Chandran Ranjit replied with a two-point raid of his own as Dabang Delhi trailed 10-12. Dabang Delhi forced a super tackle in the 16th minute to level the match at 12-12.

Bengal Warriors came back strongly to inflict an all out in the 19th minute as they led 17-12. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors led 18-12.

Dabang Delhi made a strong start to the second half as they picked three raid points in the 21st minute to trail 15-18. Bengal Warriors were in the lead for the first part of the second half as after 25 minutes they led 20-19. Naveen Kumar made a brilliant raid in the 28th minute to give Dabang Delhi 24-20 lead. In the 32nd minute Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out to lead 33-23.

Source: Press Release