PKL: Dabang Delhi oust Bengal Warriors

Kochi, December 30: Dabang Delhi came up with a strong second half performance to beat Bengal Warriors 39-28 in the second eliminator of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 6 on Sunday (December 30).

Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit led from the front as they combined to score 19 raid points. In defence, Ravinder Pahal scored four tackle points. It was a slow performance in second half by Bengal Warriors which led to their downfall.

Maninder Singh top scored with 8 points but just didn’t get enough support from other raiders. Chandran Ranjit opened Dabang Delhi’s account in

the second minute with a successful raid. Maninder Singh picked up a couple of raid points as after two minutes Bengal Warriors leveled the match at 2-2.

Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 9th minute to lead 7-4. Bengal Warriors held the edge in the first half with Maninder Singh picking up raid points at regular intervals.

In the 15th minute Maninder made a two-point raid to give Bengal 12-8 lead but Chandran Ranjit replied with a two-point raid of his own as Dabang Delhi trailed 10-12. Dabang Delhi forced a super tackle in the 16th minute to level the match at 12-12.

Bengal Warriors came back strongly to inflict an all out in the 19th minute as they led 17-12. At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors led 18-12.

Dabang Delhi made a strong start to the second half as they picked three raid points in the 21st minute to trail 15-18. Bengal Warriors were in the lead for the first part of the second half as after 25 minutes they led 20-19. Naveen Kumar made a brilliant raid in the 28th minute to give Dabang Delhi 24-20 lead. In the 32nd minute Dabang Delhi inflicted an all out to lead 33-23.

    Sunday, December 30, 2018, 23:56 [IST]
