PKL Final 2025 : Full List Of Award Winners, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

PKL Final 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. scripted a memorable night in front of their home supporters, edging out Puneri Paltan 31-28 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 final at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday.
The victory marked their second PKL crown, following their maiden triumph in Season 8, and made them the first home side since U Mumba in Season 2 to clinch the coveted title.
Led by captain Ashu Malik and guided by head coach Joginder Narwal, Dabang Delhi displayed nerves of steel in a tense finale that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The duo of Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar proved decisive in attack, contributing eight and six raid points respectively, while veteran Fazel Atrachali led the defence with trademark composure - sealing the game with a crucial late tackle.
For Puneri Paltan, Aditya Shinde was outstanding with a Super 10, supported by Abinesh Nadarajan's four tackle points, but their efforts weren't enough to stop the Delhi juggernaut. The match ebbed and flowed, with both teams trading All Outs and Super Tackles in a fiercely contested battle.
Dabang Delhi gained early momentum through Neeraj Narwal's multi-point raids and Ajinkya Pawar's all-round brilliance, establishing a six-point cushion before half-time. Puneri Paltan launched a spirited comeback in the closing stages, narrowing the gap to a single point, but Atrachali's decisive tackle on Shinde in the dying moments sealed Delhi's title glory.
The packed Thyagaraj crowd erupted as the home favourites lifted the trophy, with Fazel Atrachali also etching his name in history as the most successful foreign player in PKL history.
Winners (Dabang Delhi K.C.): ₹3 crore
Runners-up (Puneri Paltan): ₹1.8 crore