PKL Final 2025 : Full List Of Award Winners, Prize Money - All You Need To Know

PKL Final 2025: Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025



PKL Final 2025: Dabang Delhi K.C. scripted a memorable night in front of their home supporters, edging out Puneri Paltan 31-28 in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 final at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on Friday.

The victory marked their second PKL crown, following their maiden triumph in Season 8, and made them the first home side since U Mumba in Season 2 to clinch the coveted title.

Led by captain Ashu Malik and guided by head coach Joginder Narwal, Dabang Delhi displayed nerves of steel in a tense finale that kept fans on the edge of their seats. The duo of Neeraj Narwal and Ajinkya Pawar proved decisive in attack, contributing eight and six raid points respectively, while veteran Fazel Atrachali led the defence with trademark composure - sealing the game with a crucial late tackle.

For Puneri Paltan, Aditya Shinde was outstanding with a Super 10, supported by Abinesh Nadarajan's four tackle points, but their efforts weren't enough to stop the Delhi juggernaut. The match ebbed and flowed, with both teams trading All Outs and Super Tackles in a fiercely contested battle.

Dabang Delhi gained early momentum through Neeraj Narwal's multi-point raids and Ajinkya Pawar's all-round brilliance, establishing a six-point cushion before half-time. Puneri Paltan launched a spirited comeback in the closing stages, narrowing the gap to a single point, but Atrachali's decisive tackle on Shinde in the dying moments sealed Delhi's title glory.

The packed Thyagaraj crowd erupted as the home favourites lifted the trophy, with Fazel Atrachali also etching his name in history as the most successful foreign player in PKL history.

PKL Final, Season 12: Full List Of Award Winners

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi K.C.)

Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi K.C.) Raider of the Season: Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates)

Ayan Lohchab (Patna Pirates) Defender of the Season: Navdeep (Patna Pirates)

Navdeep (Patna Pirates) New Young Player (NYP) of the Season: Deepak Sankar (Bengaluru Bulls)

Deepak Sankar (Bengaluru Bulls) Shriram Finance Tackle of the Season: Sunil Kumar (U Mumba)

Sunil Kumar (U Mumba) Birla White Tiles Super Tackle of the Season: Shankar Gadai (Telugu Titans)

Shankar Gadai (Telugu Titans) Shriram Finance Tackle Of the Final: Fazel Atrachali (Dabang Delhi K.C.)

Prize Money

Winners (Dabang Delhi K.C.): ₹3 crore

Runners-up (Puneri Paltan): ₹1.8 crore