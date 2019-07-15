PKL: Gujarat Fortune Giants gear up for another exciting season

Official Team jersey unveiled at a glittering ceremony

The jersey of team GFG was unveiled at a glittering function at Hyatt Ahmedabad on Monday in the presence of kabaddi players, coaches, support staff, and others. Actors Malhar Thakar and Aarohi Patel, who played the lead pair in Gujarati movie ‘Love ni Bhavai', were also present.

The team's new campaign - Iss Baar Chhodna Nahi - signalling GFG's intent to go all out in the upcoming Season after falling tantalizing close in the the last two was also launched on the occasion.

Though it came into existence just five years ago, the Pro Kabaddi League has emerged as one of the most popular sporting leagues in the country. The 12-team League has allowed kabaddi and kabaddi players to raid into fans' hearts.

Gujarat to begin campaign against Bengaluru

PKL-7 will commence from July 20, while Gujarat Fortune Giants (GFG), led by Captain Sunil Kumar, will begin their campaign against Bengaluru Bulls a day later. The home leg of Gujarat's own team will begin at The Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad on August 10, followed by matches on August 11, 14, and 16.

Missing by just a few points in the last two finals, the GFG has set its sights on setting the record straight in its third edition of the League and the seventh overall and is banking on a mix of youth and experience to do so.

"We have a good mix of young blood and experienced players in our team. Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal are among the most experienced players in the League and bring a lot of value to the team. Young players like Abhishek Chillar and Harmanjit Singh can surprise the opponents with their swift raiding ability. We also have good defenders in the form of Ruturaj Koravi and Sonu Gahlawat. I am confident that we are going to have a great season this time too," GFG coach Manpreet Singh, said.

Encourage and groom young players

Manpreet Singh also said that the team would continue to encourage and groom young players, who have the potential to be a part of the national kabaddi team. The 19-member squad also comprises Abolfazl Maghsodloumahali, who is from Iran, and Mohammad Shazid Hossain from Bangladesh.

GFG coach Neer Gulia also exuded confidence that the team would do very well in the upcoming season. "Our success in Seasons 5 and 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League was a result of the perfect amalgamation of talent and hard work. We see some challenges in the coming season, and we are working on addressing those through rigorous practice sessions and immaculate planning," Gulia said.

Make fans proud

Besides looking to improve on its performances in the last two seasons, GFG says it will also try to win the hearts of kabaddi fans.

"We were a new team in the first two seasons, but we received tremendous support and backing from fans wherever we played. We will try to do our best again as a team, and come up with great performances on the kabaddi court to make our fans proud," said Sanjay Adesara, CEO of Gujarat Fortune Giants.