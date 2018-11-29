PKL: Gujarat Fortunegiants clinch comfortable win over Puneri Paltan

Sachin (7 points) and Prapanjan (5 points) combined to scored 12 raid points while Gujarat’s defence scored 14 tackle points and contained Pune’s raiders. Puneri Paltan’s raiders had a quiet match and that was the biggest reason for their downfall. Sandeep Narwal got a high five for Puneri Paltan.

Gujarat Fortunegiants are now top of the table in Zone A with 63 points from 15 matches while Puneri Paltan are third with 47 points from 18 matches.

Puneri Paltan got off to a quick start as they scored a raid and tackle point to lead 2-0. Gujarat Fortunegiants leveled the match at 2-2 in the second minute. After five minutes of play both teams were neck and neck and it was 5-5 when Gujarat’s strong defensive unit came to the fore once again as they scored a couple of tackle points to open a four-point lead. Things got worse for Puneri Paltan as they suffered an all out in the 11th minute.

WE MAKE OUR OWN FORTUNE! 😎



That's how you spell clinical with a performance! 💪



The Giants are on a high and back at the top of the table! 🙌#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #PUNvGUJ pic.twitter.com/6h3QtBCguj — Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) November 29, 2018

Gujarat Fortunegiants finished the first half strongly as they held a 9-point lead with the score 20-11.

Puneri Paltan fresh from a strong comeback in their last match tried to repeat the feat but Gujarat’s defence was as solid as rock.

In the 25th minute Sandeep Narwal forced a super tackle to give Puneri Paltan two points as they cut the deficit to nine points. Another super tackle followed as Puneri Paltan averted two all outs and continued to be in the match.

Prapanjan scored with a two-point raid in the 31st minute as Gujarat inflicted another all out to lead 29-16. Post the all out Gujarat Fortunegiants controlled the match with well-timed raids and avoided any silly mistakes.

After 35 minutes, the Fortunegiants held a 15-point advantage to lead 32-17. It was an easy stroll in the end for Gujarat as they won 35-20.

Source: Press Release