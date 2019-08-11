Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Gujarat Fortungiants have their task cut out against Telugu Titans

Overall Gujarat's raiders and defenders have performed as a unit and that has been a key to their success.

Languishing at the bottom of points table, Telugu Titans are yet to taste a win in the tournament and they will be keen to get off the mark.

Special page | Points table | Fantasy tips

Gujarat's performance in the defence has a direct correlation with respect to their result. They average 13.7 tackle points per match in wins and just 8.3 in losses.

Their tackle failure rate doubles in losses (65%) in comparison to their wins (37%).

Their defence has been at the two extremes when it comes to D-o-D and super tackle situation in PKL 7.

Gujarat had a great start to the season winning three of their first three matches. But Since then they are on a three match losing sequence.

But their raiding unit has been consistent throughout the season, except the match against U Mumba where they scored only 10 raid points and they will be looking to go all guns blazing against the Titans.

On the contratry, the Telugu Titans are on a six-match winless streak in PKL 7. This is their second-longest such run in PKL. They are the only team in PKL 7 yet to win a game and would be hoping to put and end to the loss sequence.

All in all a cracker of a contest is in the offing.

Sunday, August 11

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans

8.30pm at Ahmedabad

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar