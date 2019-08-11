English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Gujarat Fortungiants have their task cut out against Telugu Titans

By
Gujarat Fortunegiants are unbeaten against Telugu Titans.
Gujarat Fortunegiants are unbeaten against Telugu Titans.

Ahmedabad, August 11: Gujarat Fortunegiants, who have beaten Telugu Titans in both the two previous encounters they have met, will be hoping to making it three out of three as the face off against each other in match 37 of season seven of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019 at Ahmedabad's Eka Arena on Sunday (August 11).

Overall Gujarat's raiders and defenders have performed as a unit and that has been a key to their success.

Languishing at the bottom of points table, Telugu Titans are yet to taste a win in the tournament and they will be keen to get off the mark.

Gujarat's performance in the defence has a direct correlation with respect to their result. They average 13.7 tackle points per match in wins and just 8.3 in losses.

Their tackle failure rate doubles in losses (65%) in comparison to their wins (37%).

Their defence has been at the two extremes when it comes to D-o-D and super tackle situation in PKL 7.

Gujarat had a great start to the season winning three of their first three matches. But Since then they are on a three match losing sequence.

But their raiding unit has been consistent throughout the season, except the match against U Mumba where they scored only 10 raid points and they will be looking to go all guns blazing against the Titans.

On the contratry, the Telugu Titans are on a six-match winless streak in PKL 7. This is their second-longest such run in PKL. They are the only team in PKL 7 yet to win a game and would be hoping to put and end to the loss sequence.

All in all a cracker of a contest is in the offing.

Sunday, August 11

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Telugu Titans

8.30pm at Ahmedabad

Live on Star Sports

Live streaming on Hotstar

Story first published: Sunday, August 11, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
