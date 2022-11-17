PKL: Haryana Steelers look to build on momentum as Paltan clash awaits

The previous encounter against Gujarat Giants saw Steelers registering a close win after raider Manjeet and Meetu performed brilliantly for the team.

Experienced campaigner K. Prapanjan has also contributed to the Steelers' efforts this season and is confident of a good performance on Saturday. "We changed a few strategies in the last match and it worked out in our favour. Our team started the game with a positive mentality which helped us to be on the winning side. Puneri Paltan is a good defensive unit and we have our strategies in place to win the match against them," said Prapanjan.

The Steelers, having played out a tie against Puneri Paltan when they met earlier this season, will look to bring home all the points this time around. "We will look to change some of the things we did in the previous match against Paltan. The players know all about the Pune side, they have a really good defence and our raiders will do everything to breach it. Our coach has made a new strategy and the players will follow it in the next match."

Manjeet and Meetu have been performing really well this season and Prapanjan has also done his duty whenever he got the chance to play for the team. "Our team has good raiders and the coach chooses a particular player as per the strengths and weaknesses of the opposition. In the last match, we thought that our players could exploit the right side of the opposition's mat, so, Manjeet went for more raids than Meetu and myself."

"In the match against UP Yoddhas, we figured out that we could attack their left side, so I went for more raids. We plan our strategy like that and no player is feeling any kind of pressure," he concluded.

Match Details:

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Time: 7:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release