PKL: Patna Pirates coach Ravi Shetty credits skipper for win against U Mumba

The Pirates played a thrilling neck and neck contest for most part of the match against U Mumba, but the Patna Head Coach Ravi Shetty was confident his team would be on the right side of the result. "I was confident that we were going to win the match. We played according to our plans against U Mumba. I discussed each and every situation with the Captain and eventually we succeeded. We definitely want to continue our winning streak," said coach Shetty.

Shetty also shed light on the main reason behind Pirates' success against the Mumbai side. "Our Captain Neeraj Kumar controlled the defense unit very well against U Mumba and that was the main reason behind our team emerging victorious in the end. We'll make a strategy for Haryana Steelers and look to play according to our plans," stated the Pirates' coach.

Pro Kabaddi League Matches on Monday (Oct. 6):

Monday (Nov. 6) will witness two PKL matches. U Mumba will be looking to bounce back into form when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next match. However, the Pink Panthers are high on confidence after registering a 45-40 victory over Dabang Delhi K.C. in their last game.

The Patna Pirates will be hoping to extend their five-match unbeaten run when they go up against the Haryana Steelers. However, raider Meetu Sharma has been setting the stage on fire for the team from Haryana.

PKL Match Details:

Match 1: U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: 8:30pm IST

