PKL: Players from NYP Programme have shown tremendous determination: Gujarat Giants' coach Ram Mehar Singh

Speaking about their victory, Gujarat Giants' Head Coach Ram Mehar Singh said, "If the defense unit doesn't play well, then no team can win. Our raiders were outstanding, but our defenders also played as a unit against Bengaluru Bulls. If the team plays as one unit, then the side will keep moving forward."

The Head Coach also added that the players from the vivo Pro Kabaddi League's NYP Programme have shown a lot of determination to perform in the League.

"The young players are very determined to perform well at this level. There are a lot of players such as Naveen Kumar (Dabang Delhi K.C.), Bharat (Bengaluru Bulls), Parteek Dhaiya (Gujarat Giants) and Rakesh (Gujarat Giants), who have emerged from the New Young Players (NYP) programme. If the players from the NYP programme are playing in the first seven, then there can be nothing better for any team," stated the coach.

PKL Matches on Tuesday (Nov. 7):

The Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence after their 45-40 victory over Gujarat Giants, but they will face a strong challenge from U.P. Yoddhas' raider Surender Gill.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. and Telugu Titans are desperately looking for a victory. While Delhi will bank on their star raider Naveen Kumar, raider Siddharth Desai will lead the charge for the Titans.

Match Details:

Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: 7:30pm IST

Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans: 8:30pm IST

Live on Star Sports Network

Live Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

Source: Media Release