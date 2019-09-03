English
PKL Preview: Table toppers Dabang Delhi take on Jaipur

By
Dabang Delhi

Bengaluru, September 3: After a blazing start to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season seven, table toppers Dabang Delhi will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in their first match of the Bengaluru leg at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday (September 4).

The match will begin at 7.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming option available on Hotstar.

Dabang Delhi is leading the PKL 2019 table with nine wins from 11 games. They lost only one tie while the remaining ended in stalemate.

Points Table | Fixtures | Special site

The team also gave a tough fight to all the teams in their home battle by winning all the four matches against Bengaluru Bulls, UP Yodha, U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

Joginder the star

Joginder the star

At present, Dabang Delhi is currently ranked amongst the top two teams in PKL and is performing exceptionally well.

With 49 points in its kitty, the team which has JK Super Cement as its title sponsor is all geared up for the Bengaluru leg of PKL season seven. The team which was formed in 2014 is lead by shrewd taskmaster Joginder Singh Narwal.

Hooda the key

Hooda the key

After a strong start to the PKL season seven, season, Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen in the standings and are winless in their last three matches.

Raiding has been an area of concern for them in their past few games and they will want skipper Deepak Hooda to rediscover his early season form to solve some of the issues in attack.

Back on track

Back on track

Despite enduring a bit of slump of late, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to get their campaign back on track at the earliest.

Head-to-head, they have a 7-6 edge with two matches ending in stalemate.

Match time, live telecast

Match time, live telecast

The match will be the first for Dabang Delhi at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.

It begins at 7.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming option available on Hotstar.

More DABANG DELHI News

Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 16:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 3, 2019

