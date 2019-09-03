PKL Preview: Table toppers Dabang Delhi take on Jaipur

Joginder the star
At present, Dabang Delhi is currently ranked amongst the top two teams in PKL and is performing exceptionally well.
With 49 points in its kitty, the team which has JK Super Cement as its title sponsor is all geared up for the Bengaluru leg of PKL season seven. The team which was formed in 2014 is lead by shrewd taskmaster Joginder Singh Narwal.
Hooda the key
After a strong start to the PKL season seven, season, Jaipur Pink Panthers have fallen in the standings and are winless in their last three matches.
Raiding has been an area of concern for them in their past few games and they will want skipper Deepak Hooda to rediscover his early season form to solve some of the issues in attack.
Back on track
Despite enduring a bit of slump of late, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be looking to get their campaign back on track at the earliest.
Head-to-head, they have a 7-6 edge with two matches ending in stalemate.
Match time, live telecast
The match will be the first for Dabang Delhi at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium.
It begins at 7.30pm local time and will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming option available on Hotstar.