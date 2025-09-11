Brittney Griner Is Playing Her Best Basketball Of The Year, According To Atlanta Dream Coach Karl Smesko

PKL Season 12 Delivers Thrilling Opening Week With Competitive Matches In Vizag Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 on JioStar has kicked off with an exciting opening week, featuring 71% of matches decided by narrow margins. Players and coaches highlight the increased competitiveness and intensity. By Mykhel Team Updated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 18:05 [IST]

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 on JioStar has kicked off with intense competition, marking the most thrilling opening week in recent years. Out of the initial 14 matches, 10 were decided by a margin of just 5 points or fewer. This accounts for an impressive 71% of games ending in nail-biting finishes, compared to 43% in Season 11 and 50% in Seasons 9 and 10.

Adding to the excitement, only one match out of the first 14 was decided by more than 11 points. In previous seasons, four matches had such outcomes. This trend highlights the fierce competition and evenly matched teams, where every raid and tackle is crucial.

Puneri Paltan Head Coach Ajay Thakur commented on the competitive nature of Season 12: "It’s great to witness and be part of such competitive matches in Season 12. The Pro Kabaddi League has progressed significantly, with players now taking fitness and training extremely seriously.

"Even the new rule introductions by the league have added to the competitiveness. This is exactly what the league needed, a strong start. Such closely fought matches, combined with the aggressive style of play, will draw more attention to PKL and further accelerate the growth of the sport."

Puneri Paltan skipper Aslam Inamdar also shared his thoughts: "The increased competitiveness in PKL Season 12 will only have a direct impact on the league. It pushes us to bring out the best possible version of ourselves since we cannot take any team lightly. Such close results and finishes are exciting, and I hope this intensity continues for the rest of the tournament."

The season has been filled with dramatic moments that have captivated fans. A notable incident was an animated exchange between Bengal Warriors' star raider Devank Dalal and Haryana Steelers Head Coach Manpreet Singh after Dalal's match-winning performance. Additionally, classic battles like Sunil Kumar vs. Mohammadreza Shadloui have added to the excitement.

JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga remarked on this season's aggression: "I cannot recollect when a Pro Kabaddi League season has had such a strong start, consistent close finishes, fierce rivalries, and players openly showcasing aggression on the mat. It has all come together nicely and has really benefited the tournament."

The excitement extends beyond just gameplay as well. The Opening Day TVR for Season 12 surpassed last year's performance on JioStar network. On digital platforms, PKL Season 12's reach tripled while total watch-time across JioStar rose by 22%.

Upcoming Rivalry Week

With momentum building up, fans can anticipate even more thrilling encounters during Rivalry Week from September 15-20. This includes highly anticipated matches like Maharashtra Derby between U Mumba and Puneri Paltan on September 18.

The early success of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 suggests that fans are in for an exciting ride as teams continue to battle fiercely for supremacy.