PKL Season 9: Best Raider, Best Defender, Top Contests after Week 5 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022

The Puneri Paltan inched to the top of the points with 43 points in 12 matches, while the Bengaluru Bulls are just behind at the second spot with 41 points in 12 games.

As the sixth week of PKL Season 9 has started on a competitive note, let's take a look at the top raiders, defenders and contests in the fifth week of Season 9.

TOP RAIDERS OF THE WEEK:

1. Akash Shinde (Puneri Paltan)

Akash Shinde has been in top form for the Puneri Paltan. The raider notched 27 points in Week 5 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9.

2. Narender (Tamil Thalaivas)

Narender continued to lead the charge for the Tamil Thalaivas in the fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. The raider scored 26 points in Week 5 of the tournament.

3. Sachin (Patna Pirates)

Sachin has been the backbone of Patna Pirates' raiding unit in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. The raider scored 25 points in two matches in Week 5 of Season 9.

TOP DEFENDERS OF THE WEEK:

1. Fazel Atrachali (Puneri Paltan)

Fazel Atrachali has led from the front for the Puneri Paltan in the fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. The defender scored 13 tackle points in Week 5.

2. Sunil (Patna Pirates)

Sunil led the charge for Patna Pirates' defence unit with 9 tackle points in Week 5. He helped his team defeat U Mumba and Haryana Steelers in the fifth week of the season.

3. Surinder Singh (U Mumba)

Surinder Singh has been the backbone of the U Mumba defence unit in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. His brute strength has always helped his team compete with the best raiders in the competition.

TOP CONTESTS OF THE WEEK:

1. Haryana Steelers tie 36-36 with U.P. Yoddhas (Match 61)

The U.P. Yoddhas seemed to be well on their way to registering a comfortable win on the night with a 10-point lead at the end of the first half. But, the Haryana Steelers roared back in the second half. and eventually tied the game.

2. Tamil Thalaivas beat Puneri Paltan 35-34 (Match 63)

The Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan played out a neck-and-neck contest throughout the game, but the Thalaivas played their cards well in the last minute and clinched a thrilling win in the end.

3. U.P. Yoddha tied 41-41 with Bengal Warriors (Match 66)

The U.P. Yoddhas raced away with the lead and sat comfortably at 25-15 at the end of the first half, but the Warriors put up a spirited fight in the second half and took the lead in the last five minutes of the match. Bengal Captain Maninder Singh was in a position to hand his team a victory when he went in for a Do or Die raid in the dying seconds of the match, but the Yoddhas tackled him and tied the game at 41-41.

