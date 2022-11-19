PKL Season 9: Best Raider, Best Defender, Top Contests after Week 6 of Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Top Raiders

1. Arjun Deshwal (Jaipur Pink Panthers)

Arjun Deshwal continued his fantastic form for the Panthers. He scored a whopping 39 raid points in Week 6.

2. Guman Singh (U Mumba)

Guman Singh took on the responsibility of the raiding department in the sixth week of PKL. Guman notched 30 raid points in Week 6.

3. Mohit Goyat (Puneri Paltan)

Mohit Goyat led the attack for the Puneri Paltan in Week 6 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9. Goyat scored 18 raid points in week six.

Top Defenders

1. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Patna Pirates)

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh was the star for the Patna Pirates defence unit in the sixth week of PKL. Shadloui scored a total of 11 tackle points in Week 6.

2. Saurabh Nandal (Bengaluru Bulls)

Saurabh Nandal has been in terrific form for the Bengaluru Bulls. He notched 8 tackle points and helped his side defeat Tamil Thalaivas and Telugu Titans in Week 6.

3. Ashu Singh (U.P. Yoddhas)

Ashu Singh was one of the go-to defenders for the U.P. Yoddhas in Week 6. He made a vital contribution of 6 tackle points in the sixth week of PKL.

Top Contests of Week 6:

1. U Mumba Beat Puneri Paltan 34-33 (Match 71)

U Mumba and Puneri Paltan played out a neck-and-neck contest throughout their PKL match. Puneri Paltan's Mohit effected a raid in the dying seconds of the match to level the scores at 33-33, but Ashish pulled off a Do or Die to hand U Mumba a thrilling victory in the end.

2. Haryana Steelers Beat Gujarat Giants 33-32 (Match 79)

The Haryana Steelers earned a massive lead at 21-16 at the end of the first half, but the Giants fought back in the second half as the two sides were tied on points going into the last five minutes. However, the Steelers played smartly and clinched the victory in the end.

3. Patna Pirates Tie 33-33 with Tamil Thalaivas (Match 82)

The Patna Pirates had a healthy lead at 20-14 at the end of the first half, but the Thalaivas fought through Narender's efforts and eventually tied the game in the end.