PKL: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Highlights: Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big victory

Bhagwan picked up 6 points, while Guman scored 5 points in the match. Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh chipped in with raids as U Mumba took a three-point lead at 5-2 in the 7th minute.

The U Mumba defense led by Surinder Singh backed their raiders and helped the Mumbai team to keep forging ahead. Rinku pulled off a fantastic tackle against Surender Gill in the 14th minute helping U Mumba stay in the lead at 9-6. Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.

PKL Schedule | Results | Points Table

Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15.

However, defenders Kiran Magar and Rinku ensured that the side from Mumbai continues to keep its noses in front at 17-13. Ashish effected a multi-point raid in the 30th minute and reduced the UP Yoddhas to just one player on the mat.

Soon after, U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 23-17. The U Mumba defense unit continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side attained a 10-point lead at 28-18 in the 36th minute.

The U Mumba raiders treaded carefully in the last few minutes as the team eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.

Award winners of the match:

U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas

vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Jai Bhagwan (U Mumba)

Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Surinder Singh (U Mumba)

Moment of the Match - Rinku (U Mumba)

Source: Media Release