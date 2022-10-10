PKL: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Highlights: Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big victory

Bengaluru, Oct. 10: Raiders Guman Singh and Jai Bhagwan were the stars of the night as U Mumba defeated UP Yoddhas 30-23 in Match 10 of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (Oct 10).
Bhagwan picked up 6 points, while Guman scored 5 points in the match. Jai Bhagwan and Guman Singh chipped in with raids as U Mumba took a three-point lead at 5-2 in the 7th minute.
The U Mumba defense led by Surinder Singh backed their raiders and helped the Mumbai team to keep forging ahead. Rinku pulled off a fantastic tackle against Surender Gill in the 14th minute helping U Mumba stay in the lead at 9-6. Bhagwan picked up a couple of raid points as U Mumba led comfortably at 14-9 at the end of the first half.
Surender Gill effected a brilliant raid in the opening minutes of the second half and kept the UP Yoddhas in the game at 13-15.
However, defenders Kiran Magar and Rinku ensured that the side from Mumbai continues to keep its noses in front at 17-13. Ashish effected a multi-point raid in the 30th minute and reduced the UP Yoddhas to just one player on the mat.
Soon after, U Mumba tackled Pardeep Narwal and inflicted an ALL OUT to take a massive lead at 23-17. The U Mumba defense unit continued to showcase top form as the Mumbai side attained a 10-point lead at 28-18 in the 36th minute.
The U Mumba raiders treaded carefully in the last few minutes as the team eventually closed out a comprehensive victory.
Award winners of the match:
U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas
vivo Perfect Player of the Match - Jai Bhagwan (U Mumba)
Dream 11 Gamechanger of the Match - Surinder Singh (U Mumba)
Moment of the Match - Rinku (U Mumba)
Source: Media Release
