PKL: Win against U Mumba was crucial for our playoffs chances: Thalaivas coach Ashan Kumar

Speaking about their victory, Tamil Thalaivas' Head Coach Ashan Kumar said, "This was an important match for us. This victory was crucial for our playoffs chances. We played according to our plans against U Mumba and our team ensured that it carried out its responsibilities well. The team made less mistakes and played well against the Mumbai side."

The Thalaivas went through a dip in form towards the end of the Pune leg, but they have come roaring back with back-to-back victories in Hyderabad.

When asked about the same, the Head Coach said, "There will be ups and downs for all teams. The team may have taken things a bit lightly after winning a few games in Pune, but after facing a couple of losses towards the end of the Pune leg, the team has regained determination and the will to perform well. And we have entered the mat with renewed energy in Hyderabad."

PKL Matches on Friday (Nov. 23):

The Gujarat Giants will be desperately looking for a victory when they take on Dabang Delhi K.C. on Friday. However, the Delhi side has won both of their last two games. Raiders Naveen Kumar and Ashu Malik will pose a strong challenge to the Giants.

The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas will be a cracker of a contest as both sides are in great form. While raider Arjun Deshwal will lead the charge for the Panthers, the Thalaivas will bank on raider Narender.

The Patna Pirates will be hoping to continue their good form when they take on Haryana Steelers on Friday. However, the Pirates will receive a strong challenge from raiders Manjeet and Meetu Sharma.

Source: Media Release