Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction: Strategic plans in place - Haryana Steelers gear up for PKL season 9 player auction

Steelers, who finished just outside the playoff spots in seventh place, have roped in Manpreet Singh as the head coach ahead of the new season and the team have also retained only five players from season 8.

The Haryana-based side have retained the services of raining duo Meetu Sharma and Vinay Tewatia along with trio of defenders in Jaideep Dahiya, Mohit Nandal and Ankit Dhull ahead of the much anticipated auction.

The Steelers, however, released the experienced likes of Vikash Kandola and Surender Nada. But, coach Manpreet has said the team have made strategic plans for the PKL Season 9 player auction.

"Haryana Steelers are well prepared for player auctions. Leading up to the auctions, each and every member of our team have coordinated and aligned ourselves on the same page. We have held trials for our New Young Players (NYPs) and we have selected players from there," Manpreet Singh said.

Shedding light on the team's strategies for the auctions, Singh also explained Haryana Steelers' strengths going into the Mega Auctions.

"Entering the Auctions with a good player purse, our target is to create a strong and well-balanced team. We have working day and night for the past few weeks, assessing and analysing the performances of each and every player that will be available for bidding.

"Our primary strengths, over the years, have been our teamwork and our solid pool of new young players. Kabaddi is a popular sport in Haryana, and hence, we always feel motivated by the love showered by the fans from the region. We are confident we will form a team that will make the fans happy," Manpreet Singh added.

Haryana Steelers CEO Divyanshu Singh said, "We're entering the auctions with a measured approach, and are confident of putting together a team that is capable of winning the title.

"We are backing coach Manpreet completely and we believe we will have a successful auction. We have been working hard for the past several weeks to ensure all our strategies are in place."

The 500+ player pool comprises of the released players along with top-performers from Senior National Kabaddi Championships and other national-level tournaments. Plus, as many as 45 overseas players from across 8 countries are also a part of the auction pool.