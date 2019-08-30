Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Bengaluru Bulls Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Bulls are placed at fifth position in the points table with six wins from 11 games and they would be hoping to produce some dominant performances at home and climb up the ladder. Bulls defeated Jaipur Pink Panthers - who were placed at the top in the leaders' board - by a comfortable margin and that might have given Rohit Kumar and his band a lot of confidence.

Bengaluru Bulls, led by Rohit Kumar have been one of the best raiding units, but have been over-reliant on Pawan Sehrawat, who has scored 128 raid points in 11 games. Captain Rohit Kumar (53 points in 11 games) and Sumit Singh (15 points in 7 games) will hope to pick up their form.

In defence, the reigning champions possess Mahender Singh (26 tackle points in 9 games), Amit Sheoran (22 tackle points in 11 games) and Saurabh Nandal (21 points in 10 games) who have been the most effective trio for the Bulls. They also have Mohit Sehrawat and Pawan who are contributing both in defence and offence.

Bengaluru Bulls Starting 7: Rohit Kumar (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Mahender Singh (D), Amit Sheoran (D), Saurabh Nandal (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).

Gujarat Fortunegiants were defeated badly by Haryana Steelers in their final match of Delhi leg. Fortunegiants are languishing at number eight in the points table and would be looking to seek redemption in the second phase of the league stage, which begins with Bengaluru leg.

Their defending pair comprising captain Sunil Kumar-Parvesh Bhainswal seemed to have regained the golden touch against Patna Pirates in Chennai but once again looked rusty against Haryana Steelers.

Coach Manpreet will have to come up with a concrete plan to get to the winning ways. Rohit Gulia has been the most successful raider for Gujarat with 59 raid points in 11 games while Sachin comes second on the list with 43 points in 9 games. GB More started the tournament on a positive note but lost his touch. He has amassed 28 points in the raid from 10 games.

Overall, Fortunegiants' raiders have been a major let down this season and coach Manpreet Singh would be hoping for an improved show from them. In the defence, the team relies heavily on the shoulders of Sunil (29 tackle points in 11 games) and Parvesh (26 tackle points in 11 games). Raider GB More has been the third-best in Gujarat's defence with 15 tackle points in 10 games.

Other defenders will have to own the responsibility if Gujarat wishes to fare well in the second phase of the league.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

My Dream 11 team: Rohit Gulia (R), Pawan Sehrawat (R), Sumit Singh (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Mahender Singh (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Mohit Sehrawat (D).