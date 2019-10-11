Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi look to regain top spot with win against U Mumba

Daband Delhi look for momentum switch

After losing just once in their previous 15 matches, Dabang Delhi succumbed to two successive losses for the first time this season.

However, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda will not be fazed by those defeats, as he willingly opted to rest almost all his starters and give opportunities to his bench players with their playoffs berth already sealed.

Naveen to be rested?

Hooda will likely field the same players that he did in the last match, however, given U Mumba's excellent recent form and an opportunity to finish top of the standings, the coach might be tempted to use the likes of Naveen Kumar, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, who last featured in a match 11 days ago.

U Mumba eye fourth straight win

‘Sultan' Fazel Atrachali and his boys were in top form last night as they beat Haryana Steelers by a socreline of 39-33. The charismatic skipper led from the front and scored eight tackle points, while his partner on the opposite flank, Sandeep Narwal, too, finished with a High 5, in what was a dominant defensive display, by U Mumba.

New raider making impact

The star of the show, however, was raider Ajinkya Kapre, who made his first start of the season and scored nine tackle points, showcasing a host of moves while also contributing in defence in what was an impressive performance from the rookie. With the likes of Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan resting ahead of the playoffs, Kapre might have done enough to earn himself another start against Dabang Delhi on Friday.

Welcome to the final day of league stage action - we commence with a sensational clash between the two biggest cities in the country! #VIVOProKabaddi #DELvMUM#IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/YKsBKVcPSr — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) 11 October 2019

Match start time and where to watch

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba is set to take place at the at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday (October 11). The game will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2, while the game will also be streamed live via HotStar.