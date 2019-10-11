English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Dabang Delhi look to regain top spot with win against U Mumba

U Mumba will look for fourth straight win (Images: Pro Kabaddi)
U Mumba will look for fourth straight win (Images: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 11: On the ultimate day of the league stage, Dabang Delhi clash with U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday (October 11).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While Dabang Delhi look to bounce back from a loss with the top spot in PKL 2019 standings up for grabs, U Mumba will look to maintain their winning streak heading into the play-offs.

This game could potentially be one of the semi-final rehersal as both sides have progressed to the next round with Delhi taking a direct semi-final spot and U Mumba clinching a play-off berth.

In the reverse fixture, Dabang Delhi thrashed U Mumba 40-24 to take the head-to-head record to 3-12. So, Mumbai will be looking to avenge that loss on Friday (October 11).

Daband Delhi look for momentum switch

Daband Delhi look for momentum switch

After losing just once in their previous 15 matches, Dabang Delhi succumbed to two successive losses for the first time this season.

However, coach Krishan Kumar Hooda will not be fazed by those defeats, as he willingly opted to rest almost all his starters and give opportunities to his bench players with their playoffs berth already sealed.

Naveen to be rested?

Naveen to be rested?

Hooda will likely field the same players that he did in the last match, however, given U Mumba's excellent recent form and an opportunity to finish top of the standings, the coach might be tempted to use the likes of Naveen Kumar, Joginder Narwal and Ravinder Pahal, who last featured in a match 11 days ago.

U Mumba eye fourth straight win

U Mumba eye fourth straight win

‘Sultan' Fazel Atrachali and his boys were in top form last night as they beat Haryana Steelers by a socreline of 39-33. The charismatic skipper led from the front and scored eight tackle points, while his partner on the opposite flank, Sandeep Narwal, too, finished with a High 5, in what was a dominant defensive display, by U Mumba.

New raider making impact

New raider making impact

The star of the show, however, was raider Ajinkya Kapre, who made his first start of the season and scored nine tackle points, showcasing a host of moves while also contributing in defence in what was an impressive performance from the rookie. With the likes of Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan resting ahead of the playoffs, Kapre might have done enough to earn himself another start against Dabang Delhi on Friday.

Match start time and where to watch

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba is set to take place at the at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida on Friday (October 11). The game will start at 7.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Star Sports 2, while the game will also be streamed live via HotStar.

Source: Pro Kabaddi

Story first published: Friday, October 11, 2019, 10:04 [IST]
