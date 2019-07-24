Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dominant Bengal Warriors crush UP Yoddha by 48-17 in one-sided game

Hyderabad, July 24: Bengal Warriors registered a massive 31-point win over UP Yoddha as Warriors thrashed Yoddha 48-17 in their opening game of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 here at Gachibowly Indoor Stadium on Wednesday (July 24).
UP Yoddha were the first amongst the two teams to open their tally and UP defenders dominated the match in the first eight minutes as they led 5-4. But Warriors came back strongly and equalised in the 12th minute of the first-half as the scoreline read 6-6. They inflicted an all-out on UP Yoddha in the 14th minute of the game and extended the lead to 11-7 and kept push Yoddha to the wall.
At half-time, Warriors led Yoddha 17-9. Bengal players started slowly but every player chipped in after the slow start and contributed as a unit in the first 15 minutes. Their captain Maninder Singh led from the front as he foxed UP defenders on the mat to grab two raid points on a couple of occasions.
UP Yoddha were all-out within a couple of minutes from the start of play in the second-half and Warriors led 22-10. Yoddha's defence and raiders both failed badly.
Warriors inflicted the third all-out on Yoddhas in the 28th minute of the match and took a massive 20 point lead as the scoreline read 33-13.
Season 7 ka humaara pehla game 👉 Humari #PKL mein aaj tak ki sabse badi jeet! ♥— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) July 24, 2019
We love you Warriors! 😍#AamarWarriors #UPvKOL #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/tDmiWKkRzc
With the match slipping away from their grip, UP coach decided to substitute a completely new team on the mat to give some match practice to the players but that move too didn't pay off.
Yoddhas had a disastrous outing in their opening game as they were all-out for fourth time in 36 minutes and the scoreboard read 45-17. Iranian Nabibaksh had a dream debut as he completed his maiden Super 10 in the game. They'd have to go back to the drawing board and change their strategy.