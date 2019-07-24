Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Dominant Bengal Warriors crush UP Yoddha by 48-17 in one-sided game

UP Yoddha were the first amongst the two teams to open their tally and UP defenders dominated the match in the first eight minutes as they led 5-4. But Warriors came back strongly and equalised in the 12th minute of the first-half as the scoreline read 6-6. They inflicted an all-out on UP Yoddha in the 14th minute of the game and extended the lead to 11-7 and kept push Yoddha to the wall.

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

At half-time, Warriors led Yoddha 17-9. Bengal players started slowly but every player chipped in after the slow start and contributed as a unit in the first 15 minutes. Their captain Maninder Singh led from the front as he foxed UP defenders on the mat to grab two raid points on a couple of occasions.

UP Yoddha were all-out within a couple of minutes from the start of play in the second-half and Warriors led 22-10. Yoddha's defence and raiders both failed badly.

Warriors inflicted the third all-out on Yoddhas in the 28th minute of the match and took a massive 20 point lead as the scoreline read 33-13.

Season 7 ka humaara pehla game 👉 Humari #PKL mein aaj tak ki sabse badi jeet! ♥



We love you Warriors! 😍#AamarWarriors #UPvKOL #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/tDmiWKkRzc — Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) July 24, 2019

With the match slipping away from their grip, UP coach decided to substitute a completely new team on the mat to give some match practice to the players but that move too didn't pay off.

Yoddhas had a disastrous outing in their opening game as they were all-out for fourth time in 36 minutes and the scoreboard read 45-17. Iranian Nabibaksh had a dream debut as he completed his maiden Super 10 in the game. They'd have to go back to the drawing board and change their strategy.