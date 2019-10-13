Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Eliminator 2: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

In PKL 7, Haryana claimed 13 wins and lost 8 of them while U Mumba tasted win on 12 occasions. Haryana Steelers and U Mumba have claimed one win each against each other in this season. In the first match, Steelers defeated Mumba 30-27 while in the second game Mumba came out victorious by a margin of 39-33.

Overall, U Mumba has a better win record over Haryana Steelers. These two teams have met on 8 occasions and U Mumba have claimed 5 wins while Haryana won just three of them.

In the first game between these two, Vikas Kandola and Haryana got off to a fast start in this match and took a big lead early in the game. They took a 16-8 lead into half-time. In the 2nd half, U Mumba made a comeback and reduced the deficit. Abhishek Singh did not start the match, but his introduction in the 2nd half helped in the U Mumba fightback. He scored 6 raid points in the 2nd half but couldn't save the match for his team.

Haryana faced U Mumba in their final game of the season and managed to score 10 tackle points in the 1st half itself. Fazel Atrachali completed his HIGH 5 in the 1st half with 5 tackle points. Ajinkya Kapre and Dong Geon Lee scored 9 raid points each for Mumba.

Key match-ups

Prashanth Kumar Rai who has a very good record against Fazel Atrachali (7-2) and Sandeep Narwal (4-1) has played only 1 of the 2 matches and even in the first match did not play the full 40 minutes as he was just coming back from injury. For the second game, he was rested. He could be a major trump card in this match for Haryana.

Haryana's raiders are a combined 23-5 against Mumba's Surinder Singh in PKL. Vikas Kandola has dominated him 15-2. This season Haryana's raiders are 8-1 against Surinder, his only successful tackle came against Naveen. Steelers will look to take advantage of this matchup.

Surinder has scored 1 tackle point in 2 matches against Steelers and has a tackle SR of 11.

U Mumba's corners have been the main threats against Haryana in both matches. Fazel has scored 12 tackle points in their 2 meetings while Sandeep Narwal has scored 8. Both have a tackle SR greater than 70 - 75 for Fazel, 73 for Sandeep.

Starting 7s:

U Mumba: Sandeep Narwal (A), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surinder Singh (D), Rohit Baliyan (R), Harendra Kumar (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Fazel Atrachali (D).

Haryana Steelers: Sunil (D), Vinay (R), Vikas Kale (D), Vikas Kandola (R),

Ravi Kumar (D), Prashanth Kumar Rai (R), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D).

My Dream11: Vikas Kandola (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surinder Singh (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Sunil (D).