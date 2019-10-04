English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Preview: Haryana Steelers eye win over Telugu Titans to end home-leg on high

By
Haryana Steelers look to end home-leg on high (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)
Haryana Steelers look to end home-leg on high (Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi)

Bengaluru, October 4: Haryana Steelers host Telugu Titans in the final game of their home-leg in the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Friday (October 4).

Pro Kabaddi Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

While, Haryana Steelers look to end their home-leg on a high, Telugu Titans will look to get back among the wins in their remaining games.

The hosts will be keen to make amends after a loss at the same venue in their last outing and will view Friday's clash against Telugu Titans as an opportunity to set the record straight.

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, also lost their previous match at the venue last night and are out of the playoffs reckoning. However, they will be confident ahead of the clash with Haryana, whom they beat in the reverse fixture.

Haryana look for momentum

Haryana look for momentum

The hosts will want to put the loss from their last game behind them and finish their home leg positively. With a spot in the playoffs already secure, Haryana Steelers have the liberty of rotating some of their players. However, they don't want to lose any momentum heading into the playoffs and will want all their big guns to be confident and firing.

Both ends need to fire

Both ends need to fire

Prashanth Kumar Rai put in a stellar individual display in Haryana Steelers' last game and he seems to be peaking at the right time with the playoffs less than two weeks away. He along with Vikash Kandola and Vinay make for a formidable raiding unit against any defence in the league.

Their defence though needs to remain focused and ensure that their performance from the last match was a one-off. Vikas Kale, Ravi Kumar and Vishal have shone at various times over the course of the campaign, but they will need to up their game further for the next few matches and stick together under the guidance of their skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan on the mat.

Titans playing for pride

Titans playing for pride

Telugu Titans, meanwhile, will be playing for pride and can experiment with their starting seven in their remaining matches as well. They chose not to play Vishal Bhardwaj and skipper Abozar Mohajermighani in the last game, and it remains to be seen if they return to the line-up. One player from their ranks who will be confident and raring to return to court though is raider Rakesh Gowda, who scored a game-high 17 points last time around.

Baahubali needs to step up

Baahubali needs to step up

Defenders Aakash Arsul and Krushna Madane will also be in a buoyant frame of mind on the back of High 5 displays last night. However, coach Gholamreza Mazandarani will be expecting much more from ‘Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and Rajnish after quiet outings for the duo in the previous game. Desai starred with 18 raid points in a win for Telugu Titans against Haryana Steelers earlier this season and he will be hoping to recapture some of that form on Friday.

Match start time and where to watch

Haryana Steelers vs Telugu Titans starts at 8.30 PM IST

Live Channel: Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2HD

Live Stream: HotStar

Source: Pro Kabaddi

More HARYANA STEELERS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SAF 153/4 (49.5) vs IND 502/7 decl
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 11:58 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 4, 2019

Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue