Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 131: Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

On the final day of the league stage, both the teams will look for momentum heading into the play-offs. Dabang Delhi came out victorious when these two teams last met in the league and will be eager for another such performance. U Mumba, on the other hand, would be looking to seek revenge to end the league on a dominant note.

Dabang Delhi team news

Led by Joginder Narwal, Dabang Delhi would be aiming for a rehearsal ahead of the playoffs as they take on UMumba in their last league game of the tournament.

Dabang Delhi have put on a dominant show this season and are well on course for their maiden title. They were defeated by a dominant UP Yoddha side in their previous game, though it was a second-string side that played, and would now be aiming to end the league stage with a win.

They will once again pin their hopes on star raider Naveen Kumar, who has picked up a total of 256 raid points from 20 games with 19 Super 10s to go with it. Naveen has been well supported by Chandan Ranjit, who has scored 106 raid points from 19 games. Ranjit has helped in Naveen's revival, which although was rarely needed.

In the defence seasoned campaigners, Ravinder Pahal (57 tackle points from 20 games) and captain Joginder Narwal (46 tackle points from 20 games) have done exceedingly well for their team. They are well supported by all-rounders Vijay (total of 51 points) and Meraj Sheykh (total of 31 points). Anil Kumar (30) and Vishal Mane (24 tackle points) have also contributed well in the team's defence. They would be looking for a win in the final game of the league stage.

U Mumba team news

U Mumba edged Patna Pirates 30-26 in their last encounter to seal a play-off spot. The Fazel Atrachali-led team may make some changes to keep the group fresh for the play-offs.

In 20 games, the Mumbai franchise has secured 11 wins, 8 losses and a tie in one encounter. And they will also look to go above Haryana Steelers with a win.

The Mumbai team's top raider of the season has been Abhishek Singh, who has 125 raid points in 18 games. Abhishek alongside Athul MS (56 raid points in 16 games) did very well against Patna Pirates and will be keen to continue the momentum on Thursday (October 10). Rohit Baliyan has also added 49 raid points in 15 games and contributed when needed.

Skipper Atrachali has led the defence and is the third-best defender this season with 64 tackle points. Atrachali alongside fellow corner Sandeep Narwal and Surender Singh will need to be at the top of their game to stop the likes of Vikash Kandola.

All-rounder Sandeep Narwal has garnered a total of 61 points, while defender Surender Singh also has scored 46 tackle points from 20 games.

Harender Kumar, the other defender has been a weak link this season scoring just 19 tackle points in 18 games.

Starting 7:

U Mumba Starting 7: Fazel Atrachali (D), Abhishek Singh (R), Sandeep Narwal (All-rounder), Surender Singh (D), Athul MS (R), Harender Kumar (D), Rohit Baliyan (R).

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Ravinder Pahal (D), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Narwal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-rounder), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vishal Mane (D).

My Dream11: Naveen Kumar (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Vijay (All-rounder), Joginder Narwal (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D).