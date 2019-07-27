English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 14: Dabang Delhi Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

By
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 14: Dabang Delhi Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, July 27: Dabang Delhi will face Haryana Steelers in their next Pro Kabaddi Leauge Season 7 at DOME@NSCI SVP on Sunday (July 28).

Dabang Delhi are coming from back-to-back wins against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. Delhi eked out close wins in both the games but as they say ultimately the result matters and they managed to cross the line by keeping cool.

In their previous game i.e. against Thalaivas, Delhi raiders picked up 13 points while their defenders returned with 10 points. Tamil Thalaivas had Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Shabeer Bapu in their raiding unit and Manjit Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh in their defence but Delhi got the better of them.

Delhi's strong defence of Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane, Sombir and Ravinder Pahal makes them a formidable defence. Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh have done well for Delhi in the raiding department.

Naveen Kumar has 21 raid points in 2 games for his team. Meraj and Chandran are the second best raiders with 7 points each. Joginder (6), Ravinder (3), Vishal (2) have all contributed in the raiding department. Delhi, however, would be looking for an improved show against Steelers in order to avoid another close fight.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Neeraj Narwal (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Haryana Steelers had a dominant start in their opening game when they defeated Puneri Paltan by a 10-point margin. Haryana raiders (15 points) and defenders (14 points) were at their very best and also effected two all-outs. With 12 points, Naveen returned with a Super 10 in the opening game and team would be hoping for another good show.

Haryana's defencce looks equally strong with to the presence of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Parveen, Vikas Kale, Kuldeep Singh, Vikram Kandola. Dharmaraj, Parveen, Vikas, and Kuldeep have all done well for their team in the match against Puneri Paltan.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (11), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Kuldeep Singh (D).

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice Captain: Naveen

More DABANG DELHI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 19:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 27, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue