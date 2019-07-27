Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 14: Dabang Delhi Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

Dabang Delhi are coming from back-to-back wins against Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas. Delhi eked out close wins in both the games but as they say ultimately the result matters and they managed to cross the line by keeping cool.

In their previous game i.e. against Thalaivas, Delhi raiders picked up 13 points while their defenders returned with 10 points. Tamil Thalaivas had Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhari and Shabeer Bapu in their raiding unit and Manjit Chhillar, Mohit Chhillar and Ran Singh in their defence but Delhi got the better of them.

Delhi's strong defence of Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane, Sombir and Ravinder Pahal makes them a formidable defence. Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, and all-rounder Meraj Sheykh have done well for Delhi in the raiding department.

Naveen Kumar has 21 raid points in 2 games for his team. Meraj and Chandran are the second best raiders with 7 points each. Joginder (6), Ravinder (3), Vishal (2) have all contributed in the raiding department. Delhi, however, would be looking for an improved show against Steelers in order to avoid another close fight.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Neeraj Narwal (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (all-rounder).

Haryana Steelers had a dominant start in their opening game when they defeated Puneri Paltan by a 10-point margin. Haryana raiders (15 points) and defenders (14 points) were at their very best and also effected two all-outs. With 12 points, Naveen returned with a Super 10 in the opening game and team would be hoping for another good show.

Haryana's defencce looks equally strong with to the presence of Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Parveen, Vikas Kale, Kuldeep Singh, Vikram Kandola. Dharmaraj, Parveen, Vikas, and Kuldeep have all done well for their team in the match against Puneri Paltan.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (11), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Kandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Kuldeep Singh (D).

Captain: Naveen Kumar

Vice Captain: Naveen