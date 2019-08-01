Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 21: Telugu Titans Vs UP Yoddha: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

UP Yoddha picked up their first win of the season with a 27-23 victory over U Mumba in their previous game. Young defender Sumit registered a High 5 for Yoddha, while Monu Goyat was their best raider with 6 raid points.

Senior raider Rishank Devadiga was included in the starting seven for the first time in the league but his presence on the mat ensured UP secure their maiden win.

It was the first occasion when UP Yoddha played as a team and impressed everyone with their composure on the mat. Rishank didn't score much points but his presence in the middle inspired the teammates to not commit too many mistakes.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Surender Singh (D), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Gurdeep (all-rounder).

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, are yet to taste a victory in the league. They were defeated by 16 points by Patna Pirates in a game that was played in the former's own backyard. Captain Abozar Mighani would be hoping to turn things around in his team's first game in Mumbai.

Siddhart Desai (20 successful raids in 4 games) and his brother Suraj Desai (13 successful raids from 2 games) have been the star raiders but they couldn't take their team to the other side.

Siddharth, however, hasn't been as effective in the raiding department as one wants him to be. Defenders Vishal Bharadwaj and Mighani are yet to find their form to strengthen Titans' defence.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).