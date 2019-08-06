English
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 29: UP Yoddha Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 29: UP Yoddha Vs Tamil Thalaivas: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

New Delhi, Aug 6: UP Yoddha will face Tamil Thalaivas in their next encounter in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 7 on Wednesday (August 7) at Patliputra Indoor Stadium in Patna.

UP Yoddha have made a turn around in the tournament after facing back-to-back defeats as they've won a match and played a thrilling tie against Telugu Titans in a low-scoring thriller.

UP Yoddha's Shrikant Jadhav reached the 200-raid point mark in PKL history in the previous game and he would be hoping to continue his form against Thalaivas too.

Senior raider Rishank Devadiga's inclusion in the starting seven is already bearing fruits for his presence on the mat ensured UP found it's lost touch. UP Yoddha started playing as a team and they have impressed everyone with their turn around.

UP's star raider Monu Goyat is slowly finding his form and fellow raiders have also started complementing Goyat on the mat. Defenders Sumit and Nitesh Kumar are also getting better with their form.

UP Yoddha Starting 7: Monu Goyat (R), Rishank Devadiga (R), Shrikant Jadhav (R), Surender Singh (D), Sumit (D), Ashu Singh (D), Gurdeep (all-rounder).

Tamil Thalaivas defeated Haryana Steelers by 35-28 in their last league game and would be looking to continue their momentum against a resurgent UP Yoddha.

Rahul Chaudhari completed a Super 10 against Steelers and played a key role in his team's win. Ajay Thakur too looked in his elements and bagged successful points. Both Thakur and Chaudhari looked to run down the clock, while their defence also held firm to take them to a seven-point win.

Manjeet Chhillar has scored more than 300 tackle points in the league and would be looking to continue his dominant run in this league. Chaudhari has completed 900 raids in Pro Kabaddi history.

Rahul has 34 raid points to his credit while Ajay has 17 points. Manjeet Chillar (16 tackle points) and Mohit Chhillar (9 tackle points) are manning Thalaivas' defence brilliantly and it will not be easy for the opposition raiders to breach them.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Shabeer Bapu (R), Manjeet Chillar (all-rounder), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Sagar (D), Himanshu (D).

Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 18:08 [IST]
