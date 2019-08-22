Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 54: Gujarat Fortunegiants Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Patna Pirates' poor form in the season continued as they were thrashed by Bengal Warriors on Thursday (August 22). Patna, the three-time champions, thus suffered their sixth defeat in a row which is a rarity. They are languishing at number 12 in the points table and hit a rock bottom.

Pardeep Narwal-led side would be looking to get to winning ways against Gujarat Fortunegiants who have also suffered six back-to-back losses in the season.

Following their win against Tamil Thalaivas on July 29, they have been beaten by Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha, U Mumba, Haryana Steelers and now Bengal Warriors.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has earned yet another super 10 against Bengal but he couldn't take his team off the winning line. He has scored just just 77 successful raids points, which is far below from his standards. However, no other raider has supported him in the raiding department and that has been a major concern for Pirates.

Monu, Jang Kun Lee, Mohammad Esmaeil have all been ineffective. This, in turn, is putting a lot of pressure on the defenders who are failing badly in the defence department as well. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, Vikas Jaglan and Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsoudlou have been a major let down for Pirates.

Iran's Mohammad Esmaeil and South Korean Lee's form has become a concern for the coach, as well as for the captain.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Jang Kun Lee (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Hadi Oshtorak (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

Like Patna Pirates, Gujarat Fortunegiants have also had a disappointing season so far. The Ahmedabad-based franchise has suffered six back-to-back defeats. They were hammered by table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last game and coach Manpreet Singh's side would be looking to end the losing streak.

Gujarat players would look up to their captain Sunil Kumar and defender Parvesh Bhainswal to keep opponents in check and get back to winning ways. Lead raider Sachin Tanwar along with seasoned campaigner GB More and in-form Rohit Gulia would be aiming to cause a flutter in opposition's defence.

Rohit Gulia, Sachin, GB More, Sonu have been outstanding for their team in the raiding department. Fortune Giants made one change to their playing seven by bringing in young and lanky Sonu Jaglan in place of GB More. The youngster immediately made an impact with his scorpion kick to make the score 2-0 after Sachin Tanwar in his first raid opened the account for Gujarat.

While Parvesh Bhainswal, Sunil Kumar, GB More would be looking to learn from their mistakes in the previous games. Ankit, Ruturaj Koravi, and Sachin are also lending helping hands in the defence.

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Ruturaj Koravi (D), Pankaj (all-rounder)

MyDream11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Vikash Jaglan (r), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D).