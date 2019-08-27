Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 63: Dabang Delhi Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

After seven wins and one tie in nine games, Dabang Delhi are seated at the top of the points table. The hosts started the Delhi-leg on a dominant note as they've won both the matches at home and captain Joginder Narwal would be keen to repeat the winning streak.

Delhi have registered wins over Bengaluru Bulls and UP Yoddha in their home games and would be aiming for a hat-trick of wins at home when they take on U Mumba in their next game. Delhi possess a strong defensive unit with the likes of Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal and Vishal Mane in their ranks. But their raiders Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit are the ones who have dominated the points.

Naveen is the second best raider in PKL 7 with 104 raid points in nine games and he is well supported by Chandran, who has scored 47 raid points in as many games. The duo have also had back up in the form of all-rounders Vijay and Meraj Sheykh, who also help in defence.

Delhi have made 73 successful tackles with Joginder (23 points in 9 games) leading the defence alongside Ravinder (22 points from 9 games) and Vishal Mane (12 points from 9 games). Iran's Saeid Ghaffari and Meraj Shekh has also contributed when called upon and the same can be said of Sombir and Anil Kumar.

Dabang Delhi Starting 7: Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D), Ravinder Pahal (D), Meraj Sheykh (All-Rounder), Vijay (All-Rounder).

U Mumba are placed sixth in the points table with five wins and as many defeats in the 10 games they have played. Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan are doing well for U Mumba in the raiding department.

Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Thalaivas.

Mumba's defenders have made 80 successful tackles in 10 games but they would be looking to be more alert. Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective for they've had just 117 successful raids from 398 total raids conducted by them.

Abhishek (44 successful raid points in 8 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba. Arjun Deshwal has 30 successful raid points from 9 games. Rohit Baliyan is their third best raider with 29 raid points from 9 games.

Their main defenders captain Atracheli (27 tackle points from 10 games) and Surender Singh (26 tackle points from 10 games) look to have found their form. These are definitely going to be good signs for U Mumba and it won't be easy for Delhi raiders to breach through their defence lines.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Baliyan (R), Naveen Kumar (R), Chandran Ranjit (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Joginder Narwal (D), Vishal Mane (D).