Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 65: Telugu Titans Vs Puneri Paltan: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Telugu Titans are placed at the bottom of the table at 10th spot. Titans registered their third win of the season when they defeated dominant Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Captain Abozar Mighani-led Titans would now be looking to continue the winning momentum now and boost their confidence further by defeating a struggling Puneri Paltan side. Their raiders have fired, but they've lacked consistency.

Siddharth Desai (71 raid points in 10 games), and his brother Suraj Desai (39 raid points from 8 games) have been the top-performers for their team. Siddharth looked ineffective in the early stages of the league but he looks to have gained his form.

The biggest problem, however, for Titans has been their weak defence. Defenders have failed to live up to the expectation as big names like Vishal Bharadwaj and skipper Mighani are still searching for form.

Telugu Titans Starting 7: Siddharth Desai (R), Suraj Desai (R), Rajnish (R), Abozar Mighani (D), Vishal Bharadwaj (D), C Arun (D), Farhad Milaghardan (all-rounder).

Puneri Paltans lie just one rung above bottom-placed Patna Pirates with a total of 20 points. The Paltan who have just three wins from ten matches so far are coming into this match following a defeat against an inconsistent UP Yoddha.

Coach Anup Kumar's side hasn't lived up to the expectations in the first half of the league stage. Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Surjeet Singh will have to perform well to end the Delhi-leg of the tournament on a positive note.

The other top performers for the Pune team this season have been Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar but the rest of the players are not assisting them well. Manjeet has picked up 47 raid points in 10 games while Mohite has 40 raid points to his credit from seven games. All-rounder Amit Kumar has a total of 27 points. Surjeet has 26 tackle points in 10 games in his league.

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Pawan Kumar (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Amit Kumar (A), Sagar Krishna (A), Girish Ernak (D).

My Dream XI: Pankaj Mohite (R), Manjeet (R), Siddharth Desai (R), Surjeet Singh (D), C Arun (D), Abozar Mighani (D), Girish Ernak (D).