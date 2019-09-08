Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 83: Tamil Thalaivas Vs Patna Pirates: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a defeat at the hands of Telugu Titans and dropped to the eleventh spot in the points table. The Ajay Thakur-led side faces an uphill task of getting the better of table-toppers Dabang Delhi but they have the potential to beat Delhi. They would be desperate to make an upward progression if they wish to keep their play-offs hopes alive.

Out of the 13 games, they have played, Thalaivas have won just three, lost eight and two matches ended in a tie. Their star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who is playing his first season for Thalaivas, is yet to find his lethal form.

Captain Ajay hasn't been consistent in the raiding department and that has been a concern. Rahul has 76 raid points to his credit in 12 games but one expects an even better performance from the five-star raider. Ajay has 58 points from raids in as many games.

Manjeet Chhillar has 35 tackle points in 10 games and would be looking to pose a tough challenge to Dabang Delhi raiders. Mohit Chhillar (31 tackle points), and Ran Singh (23 points) would also be aiming to improve their performance.

Tamil Thalaivas Starting 7: Ajay Thakur (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Anand (R), Milad Sheibak (D), Ran Singh (all-rounder), Mohit Chhillar (D), Manjeet Chhillar (A), Ajit (D).

Patna Pirates' poor form in the season continues to be a major concern for coach Rajesh V Shah and a disappointment for their fans. Having suffered 10 defeats in 13 games, the three-time champions are languishing at the bottom (number 12) in the points table. They were demolished by UP Yoddha in the last game.

Pardeep Narwal his band would, therefore, be hoping to gain some confidence by defeating inconsistent Tamil Thalaivas. They are winless ever since defeating UP Yoddha on August 9 and would be raring to get to the winning ways.

Pardeep Narwal - Patna's star raider - has been performing almost alone this entire season. He's performing to the best of his capabilities but isn't getting any support from his teammates and that remains a concern for the coach. He has secured 132 successful raids points in 13 games, which might be below his standards but the next best performing raider for Patna is Mohammad Esmaeil with 27 points. Not a single raider has supported Pardeep and that has been a major concern for Pirates.

All their raiders have been out of form. After going through a lean patch, their defenders picked up their form but they are yet to find their prime and consistency. Big names like Jaideep, Hadi Oshtorak, and Vikas Jaglan will have to raise their game a notch up if Pirates wish to make a turn around in the second half of the league stage.

Patna Pirates Starting 7: Pardeep Narwal (R), Ashish (R), Monu (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar (D), Mohammad Esmaeil (all-rounder), Vikash Jaglan (all-rounder).

My Dream 11: Pardeep Narwal (R), Rahul Chaudhari (R), Ajay Thakur (R), Jaideep (D), Neeraj Kumar Mohit Chhillar (D), Ran Singh (A), Vikash Jaglan (A).