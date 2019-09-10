Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 85: Bengal Warriors Vs U Mumba: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

The Maninder Singh-led Bengal Warriors pulled off a thrilling win against Puneri Paltan in their yet another win at home. Overall Warriors have played a total of 14 games this season and are currently placed second in the table with 48 points.

Prior to the match against Paltan, Bengal played a draw against Gujarat Fortunegiants. The hosts would be eager to get to the winning ways.

Bengal skipper Maninder Singh is leading the team from the front and has 114 raid points to his name this season and the raider is the fourth most successful raider this season.

K Prapanjan (86 raid points from 14 games) and brilliantly assisting the captain in the raiding department. Prapanjan has also made 3 super raids in this season.

In the defence, the team has players like Baldev Singh (41 tackle points in 14 games), Rinku Narwal (38 tackle points from 14 games), Jeeva Kumar (24 tackle points from 13 games).

Bengal Warriors Starting 7: Maninder Singh (R), Baldev Singh (D), Mohammad Taghi (R), K Prapanjan (R), Rinku Narwal (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Esmaeil Nabibakhsh (A).

U Mumba came out victorious over Telugu Titans when these two teams first played each other in the league. U Mumba is present at the sixth spot in the points table. U Mumba have won six games and suffered as many defeats.

In their last five games, Mumba suffered two wins, two defeats and their last game ended in a tie with Puneri Paltan.

Abhishek Singh clinched a Super 10 (11 raid points) for U Mumba in their last game against Puneri Paltan which ended in a tie. All-rounder Sandeep Narwal showed his beast mode on the mat for Mumba. They must be upbeat with the comeback effort against Pune and would be looking to get the better of Bengal Warriors.

Abhishek Singh, Arjun Deshwal and Rohit Baliyan have done well for Mumba and its time for the defenders to regain their form. Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the tie in the previous game and the win against Pink Panthers, prior to that.

Mumba's defenders have made 114 successful tackles in 13 games and would be looking to dominate Telugu Titans' attack which primarily revolves around Siddarth Desai. Mumba's raiders have had just 161 successful raids from 535 total raids conducted by them. Abhishek (70 successful raid points in 11 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba. Arjun Deshwal has 46 successful raid points from 12 games.

Athul MS has been their third best raider with 33 points in 10 games. Their main defenders' captain Atracheli (40 tackle points from 13 games), Sandeep Narwal (33 tackle points from 13 games), and Surender Singh (29 tackle points from 13 games) would be looking for an even better show.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

My Dream11: Maninder Singh (R), K Prapanjan (R), Abhishek Singh (R), Surender Singh (D), Baldev Singh (D), Jeeva Kumar (D), Sandeep Narwal (A).