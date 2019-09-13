Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 89: Puneri Paltan Vs Gujarat Fortunegiants: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Fortunegiants team news

Gujarat Fortunegiants have had a dismal show in this season of the league. Coached by Pro Kabaddi League winner Manpreet Singh, Gujarat have suffered eight defeats in 14 games. The Ahmedabad-based franchise is placed eighth in the points table and a dominant show will keep them in the playoff race. Fortunegiants suffered a defeat against UP Yoddha in their previous game and prior to that, their match ended in a tie against Bengal Warriors.

Players will look up to their captain Sunil and defender Parvesh Bhainswal for a dominating show against Puneri Paltan, who are placed 11th in the points table.

Lead raiders Sachin Tanwar, GB More and Rohit Gulia would be aiming to cause a flutter in opposition's defence. Coach Manpreet will have to come up with a concrete plan to get to the winning ways.

Rohit Gulia has been the most successful raider for Gujarat with 69 raid points in 14 games. Gulia was ineffective in the previous game as he could bag just two raid points against UP Yoddha. While Sachin comes second on the list with 64 points in 12 games. He grabbed a Super 10 in the last match and would be eager to continue the momentum. GB More started the tournament on a positive note but lost his touch. He has amassed 33 points in the raid from 13 games.

Overall, Fortunegiants' raiders haven't performed as a unit and coach Manpreet Singh would be hoping for an improved show from them.

In the defence, the team relies heavily on the shoulders of Sunil Kumar (41 tackle points in 14 games) and Parvesh (31 tackle points in 14 games). Raider GB More has been the third-best in Gujarat's defence with 17 tackle points in 13 games.

Rest of the defenders will have to put up an improved show in the second half of the league stage if Gujarat wishes to do well in the second phase of the league.

Puneri Paltan team news

Puneri Paltan slumped to the eleventh position in the points table following the narrow defeat against Bengal Warriors. In 14 matches, Puneri Paltan has secured a win in four matches and lost eight, and two of their matches ended in a tie.

Coach Anup Kumar's side hasn't lived up to the expectations in the first half of the league stage and they'll be looking to come out victorious in their opening game at home.

The biggest problem with Pune this season is that their raiders, as well as defenders, haven't been consistent. Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Surjeet Singh will have to do well if they wish to keep themselves in the playoff race.

The top performers for the Pune have been Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Amit Kumar but they are not getting enough support from the rest of the players. Nitin Tomar, who has played just 7 games in the season has picked up 32 points in 7 games and would be looking to putting up improved performances.

Manjeet has picked up 69 raid points in 14 games while Mohite has 63 raid points to his credit from 11 games. Surjeet has picked up 34 tackle points in 14 games while raider Manjeet has 23 tackle points in 14 games and he's turning into a good all-rounder.

Jadhav Balasaheb and Girish Ernak will have to raise the level of their game in the upcoming games for Puneri Paltan.

Teams Starting 7:

Gujarat Fortunegiants Starting 7: Sonu Jaglan (R), Rohit Gulia (R), Sachin (R), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Sonu Gahlawat (D), Pankaj (all-rounder).

Puneri Paltan Starting 7: Manjeet (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Pankaj Mohite (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Amit Kumar (A), Girish Ernak (D), Jadhav Balasaheb (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Gulia (R), Manjeet (R), Nitin Tomar (R), Surjeet Singh (D), Nitesh Kumar (D), Parvesh Bhainswal (D), Sunil Kumar (D), Pankaj (A).